2 Lions Players Who Could Have Expanded Roles Against Panthers

The Detroit Lions are hoping their young players continue to develop and make plays out on the football field.

Two players that have started to catch the attention of the coaching staff are tight end Jackson Meeks and linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

Both have been used on special teams, but could see their roles expanded this week, against the Carolina Panthers or in the very near future.

Meeks is a converted wide receiver and has been steadily learning the tight end position.

“Yeah, Meeks, he gives us everything he's got every week, practice squad and then the reps we do give him. If we get Sam (LaPorta) out for a rep or Brock (Wright), we give him some reps. And there again, he's just growing, man. He's still so raw to the position, but yet he's growing and it means something to him and he works at it and he's a pretty smart guy for a young guy," said Dan Campbell. "And for somebody that hadn't played the position, he's pretty aware. So it's time on task, but we like where he's going. And a lot of that right now is special teams.

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"That's the biggest part of where he's at and why he's at the game is because he really helps us on special teams. But the faster he can grow, the more we'll use him," Campbell added further. "And Rolder's the same thing. We got one sample size of him and that looked good on special teams. Is that here to stay? Do you continue to get better? We'd like to mix him in at times if we could this game on some defense, but we'll see where that's at.”

Detroit's defense has struggled mightily to start the 2026 NFL season, especially in coverage. The coaching staff even made the decision to bench veteran Devin White against the New York Jets.

Rolder had a productive first training camp, including recording a couple of interceptions. He could find himself moving up the depth chart, if he is able to take advantage of his opportunities.

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