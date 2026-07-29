Every Starting Job Opening at 2026 Lions Training Camp

The Detroit Lions enter training camp with one of the NFL's most complete rosters; yet, multiple starting jobs remain up for grabs.

While some of the position battles feature veteran talent trying to fend off highly-motivated, first-and-second-year pros, others simply exist due to the presence of the injury bug.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at each of the starting gigs still open with camp kicking off Wednesday.

EDGE

Both free-agent addition D.J. Wonnum and rookie Derrick Moore, a second-round pick this past April, should have a legitimate shot at capturing the starting EDGE gig opposite Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.

While I’m expecting the two to battle for the job all throughout camp, I believe that Wonnum, most recently a member of the Carolina Panthers, will enter the regular season as Hutchinson’s running mate at EDGE.

Left guard

Christian Mahogany, viewed as the heavy favorite to capture the left guard job out of camp, was placed on the active/non-football injury list earlier this week. If he remains on the list to begin the regular season, he will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the 2026 campaign.

This development should heighten the level of competition for the starting gig among Mahogany and offseason acquisitions Ben Bartch, a free-agent signing, and Juice Scruggs, who was acquired as part of the David Montgomery trade with the Houston Texans.

It’s important to note, though, that Mahogany took the majority of the first-team snaps at left guard over the offseason. Consequently, he should still have the inside track to claim the starting LG job, as long as he doesn’t miss a prolonged period of time in camp.

Nickel cornerback

Roger McCreary, a free-agent pickup of the Lions this past offseason, is the present favorite to be Detroit's starting nickel corner in 2026. With that said, he's expected to battle for the job throughout camp with fellow offseason additions Christian Izien and Keith Abney II.

Izien’s stock, however, could’ve been hurt by the fact he was placed on the non-football illness list on Tuesday. As is the case with Mahogany, he can take part in meetings but can't practice while being on the NFI list.

Regardless, I expect McCreary, most recently a member of the L.A. Rams, to emerge as the winner of the position battle.

Outside cornerback

Rock Ya-Sin will enter training camp as the favorite to fill the void at outside corner opposite returning starter D.J. Reed.

Meanwhile, third-year pro Ennis Rakestraw Jr., a second-round pick of the Lions in 2024, should also factor into the equation for a significant number of snaps at the position. However, I believe the Missouri product will be more of a solid depth piece than starter in 2026.

As a result, I believe it’s Ya-Sin’s job to lose with training camp getting underway Wednesday in Allen Park.

Right tackle

The job at right tackle should come down to a competition between 2026 first-round pick Blake Miller, the No. 17 overall selection this past April, and free-agent addition Larry Borom, a graduate of Birmingham (Mich.) Brother Rice High School.

Borom, equipped with experience playing both tackle spots, projects, however, to be more of a reserve lineman in Detroit. Subsequently, I believe that Miller has the leg up on Borom and the rest of the competition for the RT gig entering training camp.

Safety

On Sunday, the Lions placed both members of their starting safety duo, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. As a result, neither defensive back will be an active member of the roster to begin camp.

With the uncertain health status of the two safeties, it’d be wise to keep close tabs on the following DBs: Izien, Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper.

At this present juncture, Harper, who started nine games for Dan Campbell’s squad in 2025, is likely to get the first shot to replace either of the starting safeties. For his efforts last season, he earned an impressive Pro Football Focus overall grade of 77.8.

Clark, acquired by the Lions via free agency this offseason, should also have a legitimate shot at garnering starting reps in place of the starting safety tandem. The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety has suited up for 123 games in his NFL career, including 80 contests as a starter.

WILL linebacker

Fifth-year pro Malcolm Rodriguez is currently the favorite to earn the WILL linebacker job. Yet, he won’t have it easy in camp, as he’ll battle for the starting gig with rookie Jimmy Rolder and free-agent addition Damone Clark.

I believe that Rodriguez will face his stiffest competition from Rolder, the Lions’ fourth-round selection this past April.

Rolder, equipped with a relentless motor, profiles as a physical, hard-hitting linebacker. The University of Michigan product has a chance of garnering a healthy dose of reps in 2026, especially if he has a strong showing in camp.

Regardless of whether he cracks the starting lineup as a first-year pro, though, he should supply Rodriguez with an extra source of motivation to bring his “A game” every day in Allen Park.