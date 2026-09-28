Everything Jared Goff Said After Detroit Lions Defeated Jets

Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said, following a 31-24 Week 3 victory at Ford Field.



Where the Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs’s first touchdown with the cutback sits in his memory of all touchdowns Gibbs has scored: “Well, yeah, he wouldn't have got in if I didn't get the block for him, right? No, that was awesome. He's so explosive and nifty with the ball in his hands that, like, we just try to get it to him in space. He typically does the rest. There are still some things we can shore up in the run game, I think, where he can get even more of a crease where he doesn't have to necessarily create by himself. But I thought the O-line did a really good job today in creating those holes for him, and he did a great job making it work.”

How a running back like Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs makes his job as a quarterback easier: “Yeah. It's so versatile, right? Throw it to him, hand it to him. The checkdown part is huge. Teams have to really respect him underneath. You want to get depth to take away Jamo (Lions WR Jameson Williams) and Saint (Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown), but then you don't want to leave too much space because I get it to him underneath. He can turn that into a big play. Yeah, it makes it hard on defenses. He's a special player, and I love playing with him.”

How has Jahmyr Gibbs grown game-to-game this season as a lead running back: “He's doing all types of runs now, I think, and he's good at all of them. I think the protection stuff has taken another step for him. The willingness to stick his nose in there, and, you know, that's no running back's favorite thing to do. But that's all you want is the willingness and then knowing where he's supposed to go in the whole thing. He's done a great job with it.”

Whether it was the game plan to get everyone, namely Lions RB Sione Vaki and Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa involved offensively, or if the game dictated that action: “No, I just think that's the way – I don't think there was any intention to it, just sometimes happens that way. I thought Vaki played tremendously today. TeSlaa obviously had a few good plays as well. But Vaki, if he can play like that, it certainly helps us a lot in what he did in protection, what he did in the run game, what he did getting out on a couple of checkdowns. He was great. As well as (Lions RB Jacob) Saylors, obviously, on the kick return.”

How the involvement of Lions WR Jameson Williams impacts the game by drawing attention away from other offensive players, namely on Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa’s 49-yard reception to open the go-ahead drive: “Kind of, yeah, yeah. We had run that play a few times, and, again, I'm saying this for the third week in a row. Our teams are playing us with so much depth, and understandably so, because of Jamo, that sometimes the intermediate stuff becomes a little bit more open, and, obviously, the stuff underneath. But yeah, that was one where the safety got out of there with Jamo and hit TeSlaa underneath.”

Does he feel that the “vultures” are a little quieter now: “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

What it meant to the team seeing how the defense performed this game given the public criticism of the defense and Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard thus far: “Yeah, it was awesome. It was really cool. They rallied and did their thing all week getting themselves ready to go, and you saw some of those leaders step up throughout the week and then come out and play the way they did and have the ups and downs as did we on offense, the ups and downs. And then at the very end, when we really needed to come up with that big play, and Chuck (Clark) just keeps showing up, man. He's doing a great job, and he made my life hard through training camp, and it's fun to see him show up.”

What was going through his mind during his block on the first touchdown that Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs scored: “I've done it before, and I'm really aware with him because he does come back a lot. I'm just trying to get in somebody's way, and I always take the worst angle, because it's moving so fast and those guys are so used to it. I'm never out there, but everything's moving so fast. I'm just trying to get a piece of anybody. I think I did. I think I got a piece of (Jets S Dane Belton) six, and hopefully that affected the play and helped him score.”

On the TV broadcast capturing his flex after his block on the first touchdown that Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs scored: “Did it show that? Yeah. I was getting goaded on to do that, so I was like, 'All right.'"

What he thought of Lions DL Skyler Gill-Howard’s blocking in the game: “Yeah, it was good. Yeah, he did a good job. He knows his job on that play, blow up that edge player, and he did a good job.”

How he feels his season has started through the first three games: “Yeah, good. Good. Again, I think I've done a good job of being disciplined and not getting frustrated, I guess, with the lack of deep throws. It's not that we're not calling them. It's just that they're playing with so much depth, and it's my job to not get frustrated and stay within myself and take the checkdowns, and I have, and it's been good.”

What offenses can do to get out of the shell defense: “Run the ball well. And we have, so again, we ran for, what, 150 today and threw for, what'd you say, 270? Pretty good. So yeah, it's hard. It's kind of the way the League's going, though, is playing a lot more shell and so yeah, I don't know. We'll eventually hit one over the top and feel really good about it.”

Thoughts about the offense scoring 31 points in three consecutive games: “Yeah, exactly. It's our lucky number.”

What was going through his mind during his block on the first touchdown that Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs scored: “You missed it. I gave the whole dissertation earlier. I was telling these guys, everything's just so fast. I'm just trying to get a piece of anybody, and I'm trying to figure out which guy is the first one out. It's nothing I've ever practiced. I've done it a handful of times in my career, but I think I got a piece of (Jets safety Dane Belton) No. 6 there and may have helped.”