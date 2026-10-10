The Detroit Lions could be active buyers at the 2026 trade deadline.

This year, the deadline falls on Tuesday, Nov. 10, which is one month from Saturday. Detroit currently sits at 2-2, with a big game looming at the Arizona Cardinals before heading into their bye week.

Detroit has aspirations of competing for a division title, which would be their third in four years, but there have been clear defensive issues that appear to be a roadblock in a tough division.

With two consecutive division games looming after the bye week, there could be urgency for the team to make a move to add a defensive back to a secondary that has ranked last in the league sooner rather than later.

Here are five defensive backs who could be worthwhile trade targets ahead of the deadline for Detroit.

Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum

The Buccaneers notched their first win of the season on Thursday after starting 0-4. Though the NFC South's struggles could offer a pathway back into contention for them, their tough start to the year could force them into selling.

McCollum is an intriguing option who has had success throughout his career. Financially, it may be a challenging add for Detroit as he's in the first year of a three-year extension signed last year that came with $35 million in guaranteed money.

McCollum is a steady veteran who would help bring stability, and his ability to operate in man-coverage is something the Lions would value highly. However, one concerning element regarding McCollum is his missed tackle rate, which currently sits at a less-than-ideal 25 percent through five games.

Giants CB Greg Newsome II

The Giants took a big hit early in the season when quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury. To coach John Harbaugh's credit, though, the team has managed to stay afloat behind the efforts of veteran quarterback Jameis Winston and company.

However, if things go south, the Giants could look to deal Newsome who signed a one-year contract with them this offseason. He's been playing well, with an interception and five passes defensed up to this point. Newsome also has ideal size at 6-foot-2 for Detroit's coverage scheme.

Eagles CB Kelee Ringo

Ringo is an intriguing young option who has struggled to find his footing in the NFL. Once thought to be one of the top cornerbacks in his draft class, Ringo fell into the third day of the 2023 NFL draft and his career has not materialized the way it was expected.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Ringo has played exclusively on special teams. If the Lions were interested, it likely wouldn't be a hefty cost as he's in the final year of his rookie deal and without a defined defensive role.

Dolphins CB Julius Brents

Another 2023 draft pick, Brents has a versatile background having played some safety in college. He's a long, athletic option at 6-foot-3, and has experienced some success despite not playing more than nine games in a season up to this point in his career.

A big part of Brents' appeal is that he's a reliable tackler. His missed tackle rate according to Pro Football Focus currently sits at 12.5 percent. He's also in the final year of his rookie contract, so he would be another rental option.

Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield is an intriguing but expensive option from Tampa Bay. A two-time Pro Bowl honoree and a one-time First Team All-Pro, he would bring plenty of pedigree. However, he also has two years remaining on a contract extension that made him the highest-paid safety shortly after the Lions signed Kerby Joseph to a massive extension.

Detroit is set to get some help back at the safety position, as Brian Branch could return after the bye week. If the Lions were to make a deal for Winfield, it would likely be because they got not good news on the Joseph front with the injury that has kept him out for the start of the season.

Winfield would bring another talented option to their secondary and immediately solve some of their issues, but is the biggest long-shot of this group.