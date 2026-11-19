On Sunday, the Detroit Lions could be facing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team devoid of two of its top players: QB Baker Mayfield (foot injury) and S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle).

Mayfield has had a rough start to the 2026 campaign with more interceptions (four) than passing touchdowns (three). However, he's still a better option under center than undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who took first-team reps in practice Wednesday for the Buccaneers.

Daniels, who has already started three games this season due to injury issues for Mayfield, has also thrown for more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (three).

Tampa Bay subsequently has not been very proficient through the air this season. In fact, Todd Bowles’ squad ranks league worst in several passing categories: attempts (240), yards (1,277) and touchdowns (six).

Meanwhile, on defense, Winfield is one of the Buccaneers’ very best players.

A two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, the longtime Tampa Bay defender has been especially stout against the run in 2026. The 2020 second-round pick has earned an 85.5 Pro Football Focus grade for his efforts against the run, the 13th-best run-defense mark among 100 qualified safeties.

Additionally, he hasn't been too shabby against the pass, and has allowed just five receptions all season. And for his efforts in coverage, he's earned a 67.7 grade from PFF, the 24th-best pass-coverage mark among all qualified safeties.

Consequently, the Buccaneers, which stand at just 3-6, would hardly be in an optimal situation playing without both Winfield and Mayfield on Sunday.

As for the Lions, they will be down two of their defensive captains and very best players in Week 11: LB Jack Campbell (neck) and EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (ACL). Hutchinson has already been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Campbell is highly unlikely to suit up again in 2026.

Detroit, however, is getting back its All-Pro safety for its tilt with Tampa Bay: Kerby Joseph. Joseph – who was activated off the physically unable to perform list Wednesday – hasn't played a single snap since Week 6 of the 2025 season due to a lingering knee issue.

Per Lions head man Dan Campbell, Joseph will be on a “pitch count” Sunday, but is still expected to log more snaps than fellow safety Brian Branch did when he returned from his Achilles’ tear earlier this season. Branch played 45 total defensive snaps in his season debut in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

Prior to Joseph's chronic knee ailment, he was a ball-hawk safety. In 55 career games, he's secured 20 interceptions, including a league-high nine during his All-Pro campaign in 2024. If he can come even remotely close to replicating that level of production, he'll provide a big boost to the back-end of the Lions’ defense.

At this present juncture, I'll give Detroit a 76 percent chance to capture the Week 11 victory.

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