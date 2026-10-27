5 Risers, 3 Fallers After Detroit Lions First Division Win

The Detroit Lions handled business and earned a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 of the NFL season.

While it wasn't the cleanest effort, the Lions overcame some of their self-made adversity and ultimately secured a divisional victory in their first NFC North clash of the season.

Here are risers and fallers following the Lions' Week 7 win over the Packers.

Risers

S Brian Branch

Branch was somewhat limited in his return from a torn Achilles, as he played 45 snaps. However, head coach Dan Campbell stated that they took the restraints off at halftime, as he proved to be acclimating well after missing the first five games of the year.

The Alabama product recorded an interception, which was his first since the 2024 season, and provided a spark for the defense. Moving forward, the Lions will continue to increase his workload and he will likely be a difference maker for a secondary that has struggled in his absence.

WR Jameson Williams

After a sluggish start to the season, Williams has been finding a groove. He has scored twice in each of the last two games, and has had at least 90 yards in two of the team's last three games.

Williams is the team's bona fide No. 2 option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, and will continue to be relied upon to produce at a high level. Though the start to the season caused some concerns, Williams appears to be fully out of that funk and should be consistently contributing moving forward.

CB Khalil Dorsey

Viewed as exclusively a special teams contributor, Dorsey got some opportunities on defense and delivered in a big way. Detroit's secondary has been much maligned, and for good reason, through the first five games, but Dorsey delivered a spark in the win over the Packers.

In 14 snaps, Dorsey earned a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 87.7 and allowed just one completion for five yards on four targets. He earned a shoutout from Campbell in the postgame, and should be a bigger part of the rotation moving forward.

WR DeAndre Carter

The Lions signed the journeyman Carter after the season-ending injury to Tom Kennedy, and he showed why he's been coveted throughout his career. Carter averaged 26 yards on his two kick returns, and had a 15-yard punt return that he nearly sprung for a huge gain.

Detroit has been angling to get more production out of the return game, and Carter appears to be suited to deliver in that aspect of the game.

LB Trevor Nowaske

With the injury to Devin White, there were opportunities available for a third linebacker in Detroit's defense. It was Nowaske who received the most snaps in that role behind Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes.

Though it was only 14 snaps, Nowaske showed that he is capable of contributing. He's become a very valuable part of Detroit's linebacker rotation, and appears to be climbing the depth chart midway through his fourth professional season.

Fallers

C Cade Mays

Mays got off to a slow start in his Lions debut, as he had a role in two costly turnovers. First, he accidentally punched the ball out of the hands of Jahmyr Gibbs on a late drive in the first half where the Lions appeared poised to extend their lead before halftime.

After halftime, a miscue on a snap between Mays and quarterback Jared Goff resulted in a fumble and subsuquent score on the ensuing drive from the Packers. Mays could certainly shake off the rust and bounce back, but with how well Juice Scruggs was playing he will certainly face some scrutiny.

TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta made plenty of headlines with his comments regarding the ongoing contract situation. He addressed the situation and made legitimate claims as to why it's important, but didn't make a huge impact in Sunday's game.

After a strong start to the season, LaPorta was kept in check by the Packers' defense. Part of this was due to the Lions targeting St. Brown and Williams on a majority of passes, while it also had to do with the Packers having a good plan for him.

LaPorta had just one catch for 18 yards, which was his lowest output of the season and the first time he's been held to just one catch in his career since Week 7 of the 2024 season.

S Christian Izien

Izien did not record any defensive snaps for the second-consecutive game. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer was limited to exclusively special teams duty, with rookie Keith Abney logging 34 snaps even after Branch returned.

As Branch continues to acclimate, the Lions will increase his workload. At this juncture, it looks as though Abney is ahead of Izien, which means the veteran may continue to be kept out of the defensive rotation unless an injury occurs.