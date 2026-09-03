Former Detroit Lions CB Alphonso Smith Dies at 40

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Alphonso Smith has tragically passed away at the young age of 40.

According to a report from TMZ, Smith ended his life in Florida, after posting a disturbing message on social media.

"Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks," Smith shared on social media. "This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It's EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it! I am so sorry! I am a piece of (expletive)! It's a lot of you that are! I am A COWARD! A HUGE COWARD! I am so sorry."

Unfortunately, the former Lions defender alluded to potential abuse suffered in childhood.

"Things happened to your boy, your brother while I was little that an older lady did onto me. As a result guys, I did the same onto others!. Please pray over your families! PLEASE PRAY FOR ALL I've affected! I am the WORST & I pray my soul rest in heaven for my heart is pure," Smith wrote. "But my BRAIN & experience is MESSED UP."

Smith played collegiately at Wake Forest and was a second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos back in 2009.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Power Rankings After Initial 2026 Roster Cuts

In order to select him, the Broncos were willing to trade their 2010 first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks. In the end, the Seahawks used that first-round pick the following season to select Earl Thomas.

In September of 2010, the Broncos traded Smith to the Lions.

In a memorable game, a Thanksgiving loss to the New England Patriots, Smith taunted Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback went on to target Smith repeatedly, throwing three touchdown passes with Smith in coverage. New England went on to defeat the Lions, 45-24.

The 2012 season would be his final season in the NFL.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.