Former Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Clears Waivers

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has officially cleared waivers. The 23-year-old is now a free agent that is able to sign a contract with any NFL team.

Arnold's NFL future will be a topic of discussion brought up at his next court hearing later this week. It has been reported that three teams are interested in potentially meeting with him, after he was cut by Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

After initially being informed he would not be forced to wear an ankle monitor, Florida prosecutors appealed the ruling, following the Lions making the decision to part ways.

The swift decision was made after a Florida Judge deemed there was probable cause to hold a trial to address alleged allegations of planning an armed robbery back in February of 2026.

According to the Detroit News, "Assistant State's Attorney Kevin Riley has filed a motion asking Sabella to reconsider his decision, as Arnold's release from the Lions constitutes a change in circumstances and would allow for reconsideration. But Steinberg said in his response to Riley's motion that the circumstances have not changed, considering he has been contacted by three other NFL teams."

The former first-round draft pick will next appear for a hearing on July 10, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. to find out if a Florida judge will order him to wear a GPS tether. Arnold's representative will likely be called to testify about his future in the National Football League.

Additional Insider Analysis: Three Detroit Lions Who May Not Be On Detroit Lions Roster When 2026 Training Camp Begins

Potential Arnold replacement lands with NFC East squad

Veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, who had a productive 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins, is set to ink a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $3.8 million for the upcoming 2026 season.

While many believe Detroit could still make the decision to target a veteran free agent cornerback prior to training camp, there are several in-house options who could be called upon to compete to play opposite of D.J. Reed.

Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw are the presumed favorites, but rookie Keith Abney and Nick Whiteside are also in the mix to earn playing time on the outside in Detroit's secondary.

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