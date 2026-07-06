Detroit Lions 2024 Re-Draft Solves Holmes Mistakes

The Detroit Lions' 2024 NFL Draft class has not produced great results two years later.

Terrion Arnold, the team's first-round pick that year, was released last week due to an ongoing legal matter. Ennis Rakestraw has struggled with injuries, while other key members of the class have not made solid impacts through their first two campaigns.

As we conduct a re-draft of this class, we will make the picks based on those that the team had entering the draft rather than the picks they made based on trades. For example, the Lions traded up five spots from pick No. 29 to No. 24 to select Arnold.

Without making any trades, the Lions would've had six picks to make that year. Here's an alternate history on what the Lions could've done to have better results in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 29: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Originally, the Lions traded up five spots with the Dallas Cowboys to select Arnold. Unfortunately, that decision has not turned out nearly the way the team hoped it would. However, this class was deep at cornerback, and there are several good options that were still available at pick No. 29.

This decision comes down to three options who have different styles in Lassiter, Cooper DeJean and Mike Sainristil. All three quickly asserted themselves, with DeJean being the most notable as he had a pick-six in the Super Bowl as a rookie.

Yet, I think the best option for Detroit in this situation is Lassiter. A takeaway machine, Lassiter has recorded seven interceptions in his first two seasons. He also has the lowest missed tackle rate (4.9) and opposing passer rating allowed (71.1) of the three options.

Round 2, pick 61: Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas

Entering this draft, the Lions were in a good spot with their offensive line. Frank Ragnow was the center, Graham Glasgow and newly signed Kevin Zeitler were the guards, and Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker were the tackles. However, things quickly turned south.

Detroit lost Ragnow to retirement the following year, Zeitler in free agency after one season, and Glasgow and Decker are gone as well. With the benefit of hindsight, the Lions can invest in their offensive line much earlier.

Puni has started all 34 games for the 49ers in his two seasons. While he may not have been needed to start all 17 games as a rookie, his presence could have been very valuable before jumping into a starting role in 2025.

Round 3, pick 73: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian

The EDGE position is one the Lions have been trying to find another reliable option at for multiple years. Hunt was underrated coming out of college after playing at the FCS level, but had a strong 2025 season to indicate that he may be an ascending player. He had 6.5 sacks for the Eagles last year, along with three interceptions.

Detroit has Aidan Hutchinson, but has had trouble finding a reliable second option to work opposite of him. Hunt could’ve been, at the very least, a player capable of contributing in sub packages and giving the team an extra pass-rush boost.

Round 4, pick 129: Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland

The Lions doubled up at the cornerback position originally, and can do so again in this re-draft. Still has started 25 games over two years for the Chargers, and has four career interceptions and 17 passes defensed.

There’s still optimism that Ennis Rakestraw can find his footing and be a contributor for the Lions’ defense, but injuries have sapped him of the opportunity to do so at this point in his career.

Regardless, Still has been a nice find for the Chargers as a fifth-round pick, and with this selection the Lions could’ve found another scheme fit that helped the team.

Round 5, pick 164: Tyrone Tracy, RB, Purdue

Originally, the Lions took a running back in the form of Sione Vaki, who the team converted to the position full time after he was predominately a safety in college. The change hasn’t yielded immediate results, as he has just seven career carries.

Going into this draft, running back wasn’t a massive need as the team had Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds as their established trio. However, Montgomery and Reynolds are no longer with the roster.

Enter Tracy, who has amassed over 1,500 career rushing yards in two seasons for the Giants. He was forced to play a big role midway through last season when prized rookie Cam Skattebo went down with an injury, and filled the void nicely.

Tracy could’ve been a solid complement to both Montgomery and Gibbs, and would’ve given the team another young, reliable option with Montgomery now in Houston.

Round 6, pick 201: Jonah Laulu, DL, Oklahoma

The Lions drafted a defensive tackle in 2024, in the form of Mekhi Wingo. Yet, like Vaki, Wingo has yet to make a solid impact through two seasons. After spending most of last year as a game-day inactive, he could even be on the roster bubble in 2026.

Laulu took an interesting path, as he didn’t make the Colts’ roster after they drafted him but caught on with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has started 22 of his 34 appearances, and has made a solid impression. Last year, he had four sacks and five passes defensed from the interior, along with eight tackles for loss.

That production next to Alim McNeill would’ve been a really solid Day 3 pickup, and would’ve fit a need on this year’s roster as Detroit is relatively thin on proven interior depth.