Three Lions Who May Not Be on Roster When Training Camp Starts

As the countdown to summer camp continues, the Detroit Lions face some adversity in their secondary room. The theme throughout organized team activities has been improved internal competition, with multiple position battles.

As a result of these position battles and a strive for internal competition, there could be a few faces that are not around with the team when training camp begins. The Lions have already cut Kyre Duplessis in favor of a quartet of UFL receivers following OTAs.

Here are some Lions facing a crucial stretch in the leadup to training camp.

IOL Melvin Priestly

Priestly was signed upon the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft after going undrafted out of Illinois. The honorable mention All-Big Ten tackle has been relatively under the radar at organized team activities, and also faces a learning curve as his size (6-foor-4) indicates he is more built for guard play in the NFL.

When combining that with Giovanni Manu eyeing a switch to guard, there might not be room for Priestly. Manu is a player who Detroit has spent plenty of draft capital and time on, which gives the veteran the chance over the rookie.

Additionally, Priestly has concerns about penalty rates, as the lineman was whistled for 41 penalties over his final three seasons of college at Illinois and Grambling State.

WR Malik Cunningham

Cunningham, a converted college quarterback from Louisville, saw the field for one game and caught his first pass with Motown in 2025. However, this offseason, the Lions have aggressively attacked the receivers room, with the signings of Cedric Wilson, Greg Dortch and a quartet of UFL receivers.

Cunningham falls into the category of a player who could be the first man out of the room, as he is behind the curve when it comes to learning the receivers room. Add in the expected progression from second-year pros Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett, and Cunningham could be on the outside looking in before summer camp starts.

Additionally, his size, at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, makes it unlikely that he can join Jackson Meeks as a player that converts to the tight end role to try to carve out a spot in the Motown lineup.

DL Jay Tufele

Tufele was a late addition to the Lions roster, signing with Motown on April 29. Tufele has spent seasons bouncing between Jacksonville, Cincinnati, and the New York Jets, after entering the league as a fourth-round selection in 2021.

The defensive lineman has been buried behind the competition between Tyler Lacy, Levi Onwuzurike, and Tyleik Williams to play alongside Alim McNeill. Add in the Lions spending draft capital on both Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West during the NFL Draft, and Tufele might not have a spot this summer.

Making matters worse for the USC product is that Aidan Keanaaina, a UDFA from California via Notre Dame (both Trojan rivals), has a similar size to Tufele while being younger. Keanaaina could turn some heads during training camp, and that promise might cause Tufele not to be around Motown for it.