Stop me if you've heard this one before: the Lions’ defense faltered down the stretch of a pivotal game and cost Dan Campbell's team dearly.

It's become a common theme during the Campbell-Brad Holmes era in Motown, and it reemerged on Thursday at the most inopportune time against the divisional rival Chicago Bears.

In the aforementioned Thanksgiving Day clash, Detroit allowed Ben Johnson's high-powered Bears to score 15 unanswered points in the final 8:20 of the fourth quarter. And in the process, Kelvin Sheppard's unit squandered an 11-point lead against Caleb Williams and the Bears.

Williams came through with a clutch throw to Rome Odunze in the back of the end zone with 0:03 remaining to cap off the come-from-behind victory (and devastating loss for Detroit).

It was a rude awakening for a Lions team which had held opponents to 21 or fewer points in each of its six prior games (all wins).

Consequently, Detroit is still lacking the ability to deliver the knockout punch on defense, especially against the NFL's best offenses. And this issue will likely continue to linger for the foreseeable future due to the multitude of injuries which have piled up recently, including most notably to defensive captains Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson.

Now, to be fair, the Lions did get a critical stop of Williams & Co. late in the game, when Kerby Joseph broke up a pass intended for second-year pro Jahdae Walker. It looked like at that point Detroit had sealed the deal and would walk away with a crucial Week 12 victory.

In the famous words of former ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso, though, “Not so fast, my friend.”

Because on the ensuing drive for Campbell's squad, the Lions turned it over on downs, after going for it on fourth-and-4 from the Bears’ 33-yard line. You can debate that decision from Campbell to go for it all you want. But in the end, Detroit did get the ball in the hands of its best offensive player, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Chicago linebacker T.J. Edwards proceeded to make a terrific, game-saving open-field tackle of the elusive back.

And then on the following drive, the Bears marched down the field for the game-winning score, stunning the Ford Field crowd in the process.

There is a lot of fingerpointing that will take place for this Lions loss, a game which Detroit unquestionably should have won.

However, at the end of the day, it goes back to the failures of the defense.

You can't expect perfection out of Lions signal-caller Jared Goff & Co. every single game. They are human and are going to make mistakes from time to time. Even Gibbs, who is not going to evade every single defender he faces in the open field (contrary to popular belief). And remember, the offense did still manage to score 35 points against the Bears’ top-10 defense.

It's why I place this loss squarely on the defense. It certainly tired and stopped consistently getting home against Williams. It led to the final drive where Detroit lost its contain of Williams and former Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who bullied his way past Detroit defenders on multiple occasions.

“We just gotta be better as a whole, and we will be, especially after this,” Joseph told reporters after the gut-wrenching defeat. “I’m not gonna say we needed this, but it’s a good eye-opener."

It was far too easy for Williams & Co. in the final moments of the Week 12 contest, and it was eerily reminiscent of past Lions defenses that collapsed down the stretch. And like many times before, it's a result of insufficient personnel at several key positions, including at linebacker and EDGE (even with the recent progression of rookie Derrick Moore).

And without Jack Campbell and Hutchinson (and with the trade deadline having passed), those positions aren't going to get better anytime soon. Subsequently, Detroit's defensive flaws will continue to exist, and might even become more pervasive in the season's final weeks.

The Lions find themselves yet again in an irreparable state defensively, a roster quagmire which likely will once again cost the Super Bowl-starved organization a chance at a deep playoff run.

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