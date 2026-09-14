A strong start turned into a scary ending for the Detroit Lions.

In their regular season opener against the New Orleans Saints, the Lions burst out to a 21-0 lead in the third quarter on the heels of some big plays made by their defense. However, the Saints battled back and sent the game to overtime on the heels of a solid performance by Tyler Shough.

Ultimately, the Lions were able to put together a strong drive in overtime, then stifle the Saints on a game-winning two-point conversion attempt to emerge with a 31-30 victory to start the year 1-0.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance following the Lions' season-opening win.

Quarterbacks: B

The Lions' offense was out of sync for a good majority of Sunday's game. Jared Goff was efficient though not explosive through the air, finishing 26-of-39 for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Goff's efficiency was hindered by some drops, namely by Jameson Williams. He had a chance at a big play to Williams early in the game, but the wideout was unable to haul it in. Ultimately, the team was unable to get into a rhythm throughout the first half.

He avoided what could've been a disastrous turnover, as he was strip-sacked on a pass attempt in the second quarter. The ball was returned for a touchdown, but the play was overturned to an incomplete pass after a review.

Goff had a nice touchdown strike to St. Brown in the third quarter on a post route, then hit the veteran again in overtime for the go-ahead score from four yards out. It was an efficient day for the quarterback, but he and the offense left some big plays out there.

Running backs: B+

Jahmyr Gibbs lived up to his status as the bell-cow running back, both in workload and performance. Gibbs had numerous tone-setting runs amidst his career-high 29 carries, notching 156 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

The Alabama product also had five catches for 30 yards, giving him 34 touches on the day. The Lions leaned on him heavily throughout the day, as backup running backs Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors had two and zero carries, respectively.

Vaki was partially responsible for the near strip-sack score, as he ran into the backside of left tackle Penei Sewell while stepping up into pass-protection. He totaled seven rushing yards along with an 11-yard reception.

The Lions will have to find a way to limit the workload that Gibbs has to handle over the course of the season, particularly while Isiah Pacheco is on injured reserve.

Wide receivers: B-

Detroit's headlining wide receivers had polar opposite performances in the season-opener. Amon-Ra St. Brown paced the group with 10 catches and two touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner in overtime on an impressive display of concentration and physicality.

However, Jameson Williams really struggled. He couldn't haul in a deep ball thrown over his shoulder early, which set the tone for a rough day. Williams dropped multiple catchable balls and a pitch on a reverse, which brings this group's grade down and could've added much more production to his four-catch, 45-yard performance.

Isaac TeSlaa did not record a reception on just one target.

Tight ends: B

Sam LaPorta had a solid day, hauling in five passes for 48 yards. The Lions used him in some unique ways, moving him around different formations utilizing pre-snap motion. The Iowa product handled his responsibilities well in the run game.

LaPorta had two catches on the Lions' first touchdown drive, with the first serving as a conversion on a third-and-5 and the second going for 19 yards after a false start put the offense behind the sticks.

Brock Wright had a five-yard catch, while Tyler Conklin was utilized mostly as a blocker in a small sample size.

Offensive line: B-

The new-look offensive line had its ups and downs throughout Sunday's game. They had some success in run-blocking, carving lanes for Gibbs on some of his big gains, but also there were some struggles that led to Gibbs being tackled for loss early in the game.

Christian Mahogany departed early with an injury and was replaced by Ben Bartch. The veteran took a crucial holding penalty in the fourth quarter with the Lions in the red zone looking to go up two scores. That penalty was the difference between a touchdown and a field goal, and the Saints were able to tie the game on the ensuing drive.

Rookie Blake Miller held his own in his NFL debut starting at right tackle, while Penei Sewell was mostly solid in his first game as the full-time starter on the left side.

Defensive line: B

The Lions were able to get after Tyler Shough in the first-half of Sunday's game. The second-year quarterback never got comfortable in that timeframe, with Aidan Hutchinson leading the charge and recording the first of his two sacks to end the Saints' final drive of the half.

D.J. Wonnum recovered a fumble in the second-half, which led to the Lions extending their lead. However, after that Shough got into a rhythm and began picking the defense apart. The Lions' defensive line did record three sacks, however, with Hutchinson getting a second and Alim McNeill notching one in overtime.

The Lions got some key pressures at key times, with Tyleik Williams getting after Shough on the two-point attempt serving as one of the biggest examples.

Linebackers: B+

Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes both had solid showings for the Lions on Sunday. Campbell had seven tackles, including five solos, while Barnes recorded a sack and an interception. Barnes' interception came on the first play of the second half and set up a Lions' touchdown.

While there were highlights, the group got somewhat exposed in coverage. Campbell just missed on a diving attempt on a pass over the middle to Chris Olave late in the fourth quarter, while Barnes was beat up the sideline by tight end Juwan Johnson.

Secondary: C-

The Lions' secondary had some good moments in the first half. Chuck Clark recorded an interception in his first game with the team, while Avonte Maddox had a nice pass breakup. Roger McCreary turned a perfectly timed blitz into a strip-sack, giving the team even more life in the third quarter.

However, the final quarter was largely a disaster for the group. Shough and Olave connected on several large gains, including one to set up the game-tying touchdown in which D.J. Reed was whistled for pass interference with Olave still managing to catch the ball.

Overtime wasn't much better, though a headsy play by Reed snuffing out the Saints' in and out motion and Rock Ya-Sin in coverage at the back of the end-zone on the two-point conversion ultimately saved the day.

The group's grade is raised by the first-half, but it's clear that there remains work to do with how well the Saints were able to move the ball and get back into the game after the defense pitched a shutout in the first two quarters.

Special teams: B+

The Lions' coverage units were outstanding on Sunday. In particular, Tay Martin and Eric O'Neill made several big plays covering kicks and punts. Martin and O'Neill were two unhearalded signings this offseason who worked their way onto the roster, and it was clear to see the value they have in this phase.

Tom Kennedy handled most of the return duties, and performed well aside from a bobble on the opening kickoff that nearly turned into a turnover. He had a solid kick return in the fourth quarter, and also drew a facemask on the play to give the Lions good starting field position on their field goal drive.

Jake Bates delivered on all of his extra points as well as his lone field goal attempt in Sunday's game.

Coaching: B-

Drew Petzing's debut had some highs and lows. When the group was able to stay ahead of the chains, there was a lot to like particularly in the run game. However, the game plan was ultimately let down by some untimely drops and miscues.

Defensively, Kelvin Sheppard had a superb first-half where the defense had answers for everything New Orleans tried to do. Unfortunately, the fourth-quarter struggles hindered his day as the team had multiple opportunities to close it out on fourth-down but failed to deliver.

Dan Campbell showed some aggression at points, but had a surprising decision to punt on a fourth-and-1 from Detroit's own 44-yard line with less than a minute to play. That decision nearly backfired, as the Saints were able to get a field goal attempt off from 62 yards that would've won the game had it been good.

Overall, the collapse down the stretch will tamper the mood surrounding the Week 1 win, but there were encouraging elements within the game. Detroit still has plenty of potential when clicking on all cylinders, but that was the case for too little of Sunday's game.

They will now walk into an opportunity for an early season statement game against the Buffalo Bills on a quick turnaround on Thursday.