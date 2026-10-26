Grades: Lions Earn Early Season Statement Win Over Division Rival

The Detroit Lions overcame some adversity, made some of their own breaks and came out with a win in their first divisional game of the season.

On Sunday, the Lions outlasted the Packers with a last-second field goal from Jake Bates to earn a 20-17 win and move to 4-2 on the season.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's game.

Quarterback: A-

The Lions' game plan was clear from the start, as Jared Goff was letting it rip. He connected with Jameson Williams for a 16-yard touchdown on the opening drive, and was 13-for-17 for 204 yards before halftime.

Things started on a dire note in the second half, however. Goff and center Cade Mays, who was making his season debut, mishandled a snap and the Packers recovered.

Goff was ultimately able to respond, firing another touchdown to Williams in the third quarter. The veteran also drew a pair of key roughing the passer penalties, including one on the final drive.

He finished the game 22-of-32 for 303 yards and two touchdowns, and remains without an interception through six games.

Running backs: B

Jahmyr Gibbs had a costly fumble in the first half, as he was wrestled to the ground and had the ball punched out on accident by center Cade Mays. The fumble occurred in the red-zone, and prevented the Lions from expanding their 10-7 lead late in the first half.

However, Gibbs was able to deliver in key moments. He had the game-sealing first-down run, as he took a toss to the left and passed the sticks on third-and-6 before sliding to the turf to set up the game-winning kick.

Overall, Gibbs finished with 116 rushing yards on 29 carries, and added 27 yards on five catches.

Wide receivers: A

It was a big start for the tandem of Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Both wideouts had big plays early, with Williams putting Detroit on the board first with a 16-yard catch-and-run that culminated with him leaping into the end zone.

St. Brown, meanwhile, had seven catches for 135 yards before the half. Williams would add a second touchdown, while St. Brown finished with 153 yards on nine catches and 11 total targets.

Isaac TeSlaa was unable to haul in a back-shoulder throw in the end-zone, but did have a big catch for a first-down in the third quarter.

Tight ends: B-

Sam LaPorta was held without a catch until the final drive of the game, when he hauled in an 18-yard toss from Goff. Other than LaPorta, Tyler Conklin was the only other option utilized in the passing game as he had a four-yard catch.

LaPorta, Conklin and Brock Wright were all utilized in the run game as blockers, with Larry Borom and Skyler Gill-Howard also being utilized in jumbo packages.

Offensive line: B-

Cade Mays had a pair of unfortunate miscues in his first game as a Lion. After missing the first five games of the season with a wrist injury, Mays entered the lineup in place of Juice Scruggs at center. He inadvertantly punched the ball out from Gibbs in the first half, then had a mishandled snap exchange with Goff in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, the Lions were relatively effective up front. They allowed just one sack in Sunday's game, but had some instances where they couldn't get a push in the run game. The biggest example of this was when they were stuffed on fourth-and-1 backed up in their own territory.

Defensive line: B+

The Lions' pass-rush was slowed, with the unit recording just one sack as Aidan Hutchinson got home in the first half. However, the defense was able to get consistent pressure on Love and keep the Packers' run game in check.

Detroit's defense held Green Bay to 3.2 yards per carry, with Josh Jacobs being limited to 36 yards on 11 carries in his first appearance of the season.

Linebackers: C

Jack Campbell had an early miscue when he fell down covering Packers tight end Tucker Kraft in the end zone, resulting in a score. Derrick Barnes had a big moment in the second quarter, however, as he caused an incompletion with a big hit to Christian Watson on a pass in the flats.

Barnes had a pair of unfortunate developments in the second half, however. He was beat in man-to-man coverage by Josh Jacobs on Jacobs' 25-yard touchdown catch. Then, he was called for unnecessary roughness on quarterback Jordan Love in the fourth-quarter, though the call was controversial.

Secondary: B

A pivotal stretch occurred midway through the second quarter. Flushed from the pocket, Jordan Love heaved a third-down pass that was dropped by Lions defensive back Keith Abney II and looked to be a huge missed opportunity. However, the Packers elected to go for it, and D.J. Reed came up with a huge tackle for loss to force a turnover.

In the third quarter, the Packers were able to score on their first drive as Abney missed a tackle on Jacobs, who powered through the rookie and into the end-zone to give his team a 14-10 lead.

Brian Branch returned to action for the first time this season after rehabbing a torn Achilles, and notched his first interception since the 2024 season in the process.

After the game, Dan Campbell was complimentary of the entire unit, as the team utilized all of its cornerbacks including Khalil Dorsey, who has been used almost exclusively on special teams. Dorsey had a pair of big pass breakups in Sunday's game.

Special teams: A

DeAndre Carter made his Lions debut Sunday and provided a spark in the return game. On two kick returns, he averaged 26 yards and had one that nearly popped but was called back for holding. He also had a 15-yard return on the one punt he fielded.

Special teams played a huge role in this game, as Packers kicker Trey Smack missed two chip-shots including one that D.J. Wonnum appeared to block in the fourth quarter after the Lions' failed fourth-down conversion.

Jake Bates remained perfect on the year with two field goals, including a 40-yarder in the first half and the game-winner from 22 yards out.

Coaching: B

The decision to go for it on fourth-down backed up in their own territory will be lamented, as the offense was stifled. However, the explanation Campbell gave about getting the ball back at that stage tracks, and the team ultimately dodged further damage when Smack missed the ensuing field goal.

Defensively, the Lions did a good job bottling up the Packers' explosive offense and holding them to 17 yards. Getting Branch back helped, and the secondary as a whole found a way to come up with some big plays.

On offense, the Lions worked around some self-inflicted mistakes. Big performances from Gibbs, St. Brown and Williams helped fuel them, and ultimately it worked out in their favor.

Now, Detroit will have another big test awaiting them at home with the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings coming to town. It's a big opportunity for Detroit to get back into striking range for the division.