Grading Detroit Lions Trade: How Quickly Can Andre Cisco Help Defense?

The Detroit Lions have acquired help for their secondary.

On Monday, the team traded a 2028 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for safety Andre Cisco. The veteran, formerly a 2021 third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is on an expiring contract.

At first glance, this trade is one of value for Detroit. They surrender a pick in a future draft as opposed to the upcoming one to acquire a veteran with legitimate productive experience. Cisco has been a role player for New York this year, with four starts in nine games, but has 59 career starts under his belt.

This year, Cisco has been behind Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick for most of the season, and could be in a better opportunity in Detroit at least for the short-term. Last year, he started all eight of his games played but suffered a torn pec that ended his season.

The Lions saw Cisco in Week 3, when they defeated the Jets 31-24. In that game, Cisco recorded a sack amidst six total tackles in 65 snaps played. Since that game, his role has diminished as he has played a total of 22 defensive snaps in the last six games.

Cisco also has some familiarity with a member of the Lions' coaching staff. Current cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend was on the Jaguars' coaching staff as a cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator from 2022-23, when Cisco was a starting safety on the team.

He will also come to Detroit with an inherent understanding of the scheme, as the Lions' philosophy under defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is heavily influenced by former coordinator and current Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

This trade is intriguing for Detroit, as their biggest need ahead of the deadline was thought to be the cornerback position. While the secondary as a whole has struggled at points this year, the issues appeared to lie predominantly with the cornerbacks on roster.

The Lions were depleted at the safety position earlier in the year, but appear to be getting healthier. Avonte Maddox is out for the year, but Brian Branch has played in three games since returning from the Physically Unable to Perform list, while Kerby Joseph is in his second full week of practices and could be activated at some point over the next two weeks.

Even Thomas Harper, who has been out since suffering an injury leading up to Week 3, could be on track to return in short order. Because of this, plus the performances of Chuck Clark and rookie Keith Abney II, adding another safety seems somewhat puzzling on the surface.

This move could be an indicator that the Lions plan to ease Joseph into his return and play him rotationally.

Detroit could also see Cisco as a potential option for the nickel cornerback spot, where he has had limited experience throughout his career. He has played just six snaps in that role this year, according to Pro Football Focus.

One other option the Lions could consider is utilizing Cisco as a sub linebacker in certain defensive packages. Because he has experience as a box safety, he could pair nicely with the tandem of Branch and Clark, or Joseph when he returns.

Cisco can also cover well and has range, so he provides Kelvin Sheppard with some flexibility within the scheme.

As far as timeline is concerned, the Lions could get him involved in practice starting Wednesday with the plan to get him ready for this week's game. However, the Jets don't have their bye until Week 13, so if he were to play every game with Detroit he would log 18 games this season.

Detroit also has a trip to Germany to play the New England Patriots this week, and as a result he may not suit up for them until next week when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if Dan Campbell doesn't want to rush him into action.

While Cisco isn't a flashy name, he fits the mold of players the Lions have targeted through trades in the past. However, his presence creates a sort of log-jam at the safety position when everyone is healthy.

The Lions still have a need for a cornerback, or perhaps a linebacker with Jack Campbell being out. It's a decent, low-risk move to acquire help for the secondary, but it isn't the complete answer to Detroit's defensive struggles.

Grade: C+

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