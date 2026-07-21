How to Land Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp Tickets

The opportunity for fans to witness Detroit Lions training camp practices will become available on Tuesday.

Beginning at 10 a.m., fans will have the chance to claim their tickets to observe an open practice during training camp. This season, there are five practices that are open to the general public. The organization also has four practices exclusively for Lions Loyal members, and according to their website all four of those practices are already sold out.

Tickets are free for fans to acquire, and they can do so by going to the team's website beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. To claim tickets, fans must find the date of the practice they wish to attend and will be prompted to join a queue before eventually being able to select their tickets.

Fans are able to claim up to four tickets per session, and all tickets will be digital and can be downloaded to a mobile device through the Detroit Lions mobile app or through a digital wallet.

All practices will be conducted at the team's Meijer Performance Center facility in Allen Park. Unlike previous years, the Lions will not have any joint practices and as such there won't be opportunities for fans to view another team squaring off against the Lions.

All tickets will be of the general admission variety, as seating at the team's practice facility is not assigned. If practice is forced inside, fans will be notified of the cancellation and will be unable to practices that are moved indoors.

A full list of items that are prohibited to enter the facility is available here.

The Lions will begin training camp later this month. Rookies are slated to report to camp on July 25, with veterans following days later on July 28. The first practice open for viewing for fans will be on August 2, which is exclusively for season ticket holders as part of Back Together Weekend.

Below is more information regarding the Lions' training camp practices that are open to the general public.

Dates, times

August 3: Gates open 7:30 a.m., practice begins 8:30 a.m.

August 4: Gates open 7:30 a.m., practice begins 8:30 a.m.

August 6: Gates open 7:30 a.m., practice begins 8:30 a.m.

August 10: Gates open 9:30 a.m., practice begins 10:30 a.m.

August 19: Gates open 12:00 p.m., practice begins 1:00 p.m.

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