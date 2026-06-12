Detroit Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa Forgot To Bring Card at Rookie Dinner

NFL rookies tend to have it a little rough, both on and off the field.

For Detroit Lions second-year wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, he was thankful last year the rookie bill was not as high as originally thought.

In the past couple of years, players across the league have joked with and played pranks on inexperienced players.

Among the more popular pranks is to take young players out for a dinner and to present them with a massive bill that is fake, filled with items not ordered or items added to inflate the bill.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, TeSlaa shared that he, along with wideouts Jackson Meeks and Dominic Lovett, were responsible for picking up the tab for the team's rookie dinner with the wideouts unit.

"I was getting hopeful that there was going to be no rookie dinner, because they never brought it up. And then one week they're like, 'Hey, we're going to go have a rookie dinner this weekend.' So, I was like, 'Oh boy, here we go.' So, we went out to this place called Sexy Steak," said TeSlaa. "Of course St. Brown picked it. It's a nice restaurant in downtown Detroit."

TeSlaa was late to dinner, but revealed anther challenge when it came down to paying the bill.

"I get up there a little late, because I had to get through traffic. I get up there, and there's just a smorgasbord of food across the table already. I'm like, 'Oh, boy, this tab is going to be something crazy.' And then everyone's ordering whatever you want. It's me, Jackson Meeks and Dominic Lovett that have to cover this tab," said TeSlaa. "We're going to split it three ways. And you never know. I've never been to this place. Obviously, everything on the menu looks expensive.

"Then, St. Brown is calling over the waiter and is saying bring your most expensive bottle of wine to the table," TeSlaa explained further. "They bring it up. It is like this gallon jug of wine, No one is even drinking the wine. No one wants the wine. They just want to run the tab up. So, I'm sweating over here. We're all sweating, wondering what the bill's going to be."

The tab ended up being presented and was for approximately $41,000. The 2025 third-round pick was surely surprised at the tab, but had to tell his teammates he forgot his card to pay.

"They bring it out and it says, I think it was like 40 or 41 thousand," said TeSlaa. "That was a lot of money for us to to eat. So, I didn't have my card with me. So, Dom and Meeks are gonna have to (pay). And they're like, 'I'm gonna have to call my bank, calling my credit card company, to make sure that this goes through.

"They ended up bringing back the cards. It was only like $4,000. I'm not saying that is not a lot of money, but compared to $40,000, we were very relieved."

While TeSlaa did not have his card, he was happy to eventually pay around $1,500, as opposed to $14,000.

Rookie dinner story from Detroit Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa pic.twitter.com/BMRuoHjn14 — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) June 12, 2026

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