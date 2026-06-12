Detroit Lions Post-OTAs 2026 53-Man Roster Prediction

The Detroit Lions have finished the organized team activities portion of their offseason workout schedule, and training camp is growing closer.

Detroit will have two days of mandatory minicamp next week, then break for the summer before returning for training camp. No official start date for training camp has been announced, but traditionally it has begun for the Lions in mid-to-late July.

Here's my latest projection following the conclusion of OTAs for the Lions on Thursday.

Quarterback (2)

In: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater.

Out: Luke Altmyer.

Altmyer has impressed early in offseason workouts, but it remains an uphill climb for him to make the final roster. With how much talent is on this team, it's hard to envision the team keeping the UDFA passer at the expense of another position. He could be slated for a year of learning on the practice squad.

Running back (3)

In: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki.

Out: Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux.

Gibbs has been declared the bell-cow back for the Lions this year, and for good reason. He'll get the heaviest workload, with Pacheco likely to bring a solid punch as a change of pace. Saylors could challenge Vaki for the final spot after spending last year returning kicks, but it's Vaki's spot to lose.

Wide receiver (5)

In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett.

Out: Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tom Kennedy, Jackson Meeks, Malik Cunningham, Kyre Duplessis.

Injured: Kendrick Law (Out for season).

The injury to the rookie Law could open up a spot, but with depth elsewhere I believe it would behoove the Lions to carry five wideouts heading into the season. Players like Kennedy or Meeks could wind up being valuable practice squad depth, and a majority of the targets will likely go to the trio of St. Brown, Williams and TeSlaa.

Tight end (3)

In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin.

Out: Miles Kitselman, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon.

LaPorta was present, albeit in a limited fashion, for the final two sessions of OTAs. This is an encouraging sign that he could be good to go for training camp. Wright and Conklin are solid veteran options, though the trio of others could put up some serious competition for the third spot.

Offensive line (9)

In: Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Juice Scruggs, Ben Bartch, Miles Frazier.

Out: Gio Manu, Devin Cochran, Seth McLaughlin, Mason Miller, Michael Niese, Melvin Priestly, Colby Sorsdal.

The Lions will have some tough decisions to make this year. Manu is the most obvious, as the multitude of veterans entering the fold makes it difficult to forecast him finding a spot unless the Lions elect to carry 10 in this area.

Manu could get some looks at guard, though the team is plenty deep in this area when Bartch returns. It will be an exciting competition to see who earns the starting guard spots, but it will be just as competitive to see who earns the backup spots as well with all the talent in the room.

Interior defensive line (5)

In: Alim McNeill, Jay Tufele, Tyleik Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, Skyler Gill-Howard.

Out: Mekhi Wingo, Tyler Lacy, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Aidan Keanaaina.

The Lions have some interesting depth choices, with a number of experienced options that could potentially on the outside looking in. Wingo, Lacy, Adams and Smith have all spent time on the active roster, but with the array of depth elsewhere could miss the cut and provide practice squad depth.

EDGE (5)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Payton Turner, Ahmed Hassanein.

Out: Tyre West, Anthony Lucas, Eric O’Neill.

In my prediction prior to OTAs, I had Turner on the outside. However, the team seems to be impressed with his ability and length, and if he stays healthy there should be a path to snaps for him. In a corresponding move, I left West out as he could get through waivers and land on the practice squad.

Hassanein still has upside, and likely would've made the roster last year had he not suffered an injury in the preseason. This rotation of five is a solid one, and the Lions could wind up getting very solid production.

Linebacker (6)

In: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Damone Clark, Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske.

Out: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter.

The Lions have discussed playing more nickel this upcoming season, which would take a linebacker off the field in most packages. It remains to be seen what impact that may have on roster construction, but Detroit has the ability to keep six players who can all contribute with this group.

Cornerbacks (7)

In: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin, Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey.

Out: Nick Whiteside, Aamaris Brown, De'Shawn Rucker.

If Detroit can keep this group healthy, they could get good returns. Reed discussed having a stem-cell treatment done, while Arnold is recovering from an injury. Things could get interesting if Abney asserts himself into a role early, as it could leave one of the veterans expendable.

Safety (5)

In: Kerby Joseph, Chuck Clark, Christian Izien, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper.

Out: Loren Strickland, Dan Jackson.

Injured: Brian Branch.

Given the updates on Branch, I'm anticipating that he begins the year on an injured list. Joseph's situation is more murky, with Dan Campbell even unsure when he could be back. If Joseph is out to start the year, Jackson or Strickland could theoretically take the spot.

As of now, the Lions appear to be rolling with Izien and Clark as their starting tandem, with Harper and Maddox both having the ability of filling in if needed.

Specialist (3)

In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten.

No changes here, as the Lions have yet to bring in any competition for the trio. This is a wise move, as they're all solid and benefit from the ability to take every special teams rep.