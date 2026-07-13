Jared Goff Is Ranked Best NFC North QB By NFL Execs, Coaches

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was ranked as the top signal-caller in the NFC North in a recent poll of NFL executives and coaches.

According to ESPN, the 31-year-old came in ranked ninth overall, behind Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Drake Maye.

Similarly, Goff was also ranked ninth heading into last season.

"The guy wins," one NFL coordinator told ESPN. "He's going to find a completion if not under pressure. Mature pocket passer with a plus arm who can layer the ball at all levels."

In the last two years, the former No. 1 overall pick has tossed for 9,193 yards and 71 touchdowns.

As NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler explained, "Only four quarterbacks have more 4,500-yard passing seasons than Goff's five -- Brees, Brady, Matt Ryan and Peyton Manning. That's quite the class for Goff, whose consistent Pro Bowl performance has overshadowed the Rams discarding him for Stafford in 2021."

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams came in ranked 10th, while Jordan Love earned an honorable mention.

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This upcoming season, the hope is the revamped offensive line can protect Goff more effectively. In 2025, Goff was sacked 38 times (career-high).

Despite his vast success and many victories, Goff is a polarizing figure across the league and among Lions' supporters.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks recently called Goff the most unnderrated quarterback in the NFL.

"While Goff's talent does not jump off the screen like the electric dual-threat quarterbacks who have taken the NFL by storm, the veteran's numbers don't lie. Since 2022, he has started every game while comfortably leading the league in passing yards (18,206) and passing touchdowns (130)," Brooks explained. "During that span, Goff also ranks top five in QB wins (45, T-third), completion percentage (68.1, fifth), yards per attempt (7.9, T-fifth) and passer rating (103.4, third).

"Operating like a pass-first point guard from the pocket, Goff has become a model of consistency at the positio," Brooks explained further. "It's quite an impressive development, considering many folks initially viewed him as something of a toss-in alongside the immense draft capital the Lions received from the Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade."

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