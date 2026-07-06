The Detroit Lions' offseason is reaching its end.

At the conclusion of July, the team will be back in action for training camp. They had a lengthy offseason workout program, and have had to endure some adversity throughout a topsy-turvy offseason.

It has been an offseason of change, as the team has parted ways with some of their veterans and added new faces to the mix. However, expectations remain high even after a last-place finish in the NFC North last season.

Here are winners and losers from the Lions' offseason as training camp grows near.

Winners

LB Jack Campbell

Campbell was one of the big winners across the league this offseason, as he inked a four-year contract extension worth up to $81 million. He was cemented as part of the team's core as a result, and is the first member of that 2023 Draft class to finalize his new deal.

On the heels of an All-Pro campaign last year, Campbell is expected to take another big step in 2026. Alex Anzalone is gone, and as a result there is a void for a defensive captain that Campbell is seemingly ready to step into.

QB Jared Goff

The veteran quarterback has some new personnel around him, and there's optimism that it could lead to better output. Detroit has a new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing, and has made several adjustments to the offensive line and skill positions that could help Goff have a big year.

In addition to players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams returning, the Lions have a young player in Isaac TeSlaa ready to take a big jump. More importantly, however, they made some moves to address the offensive line.

Detroit signed center Cade Mays and drafted right tackle Blake Miller in the first-round, along with a pair of veteran guard additions in Ben Bartch and Juice Scruggs. As a result, training camp will be very competitive and Goff will get to work behind the best of all of of those competitors.

CB Ennis Rakestraw

When he's been healthy, Rakestraw has been able to put together two solid training camps in his two NFL seasons. However, he's struggled to stay healthy and missed all of last season due to an injury suffered in camp.

Heading into his third season, there seems to be positive momentum building for him. He got some first-team reps defensively in organized team activities, and head coach Dan Campbell anticipates him being ready for training camp.

There will be a competition for the cornerback spot opposite of veteran D.J. Reed, as Campbell said there would be even before the unfortunate Terrion Arnold situation. Now, Rakestraw appears to be one of the top competitors for the open spot.

WR Isaac TeSlaa

Last year, TeSlaa was one of Detroit's most productive and consistent players relative to his opportunities. Of his 16 total catches, six went for touchdowns in his rookie season. Now, with Kalif Raymond signing with Chicago, it appears TeSlaa is primed for a big year.

The big, physical wideout has displayed great hands and concentration, and is set to have plenty more opportunities in 2026.

It's difficult to forecast just how many targets he'll have, as St. Brown, Williams and Sam LaPorta are all still in the fold, but as long as he's healthy he should be a big factor in Drew Petzing's offensive scheme.

Losers

OL Christian Mahogany

With all the moves Detroit made this offseason, Mahogany faces serious competition for the left guard position. He was the team's starter to begin last season, then suffered an injury that sidelined him midway through the year. Even though he eventually returned, his performance dipped.

Now, Mahogany is on the hot seat. Detroit brought in Scruggs and Bartch, and also has 2025 Day 3 pick Miles Frazier looking to earn reps. Campbell has already stated the left guard position is up for grabs, and Mahogany will need a good camp to get it back.

OL Giovanni Manu

Like Mahogany, Manu is a 2024 draft pick that is under some pressure entering his third NFL season. In two years, Manu has made just four appearances and missed valuable reps last year with a knee injury after his only career start.

With the additions of Miller and Larry Borom at tackle, Manu may be shifted inside to guard for training camp. He hasn't quite developed at the rate the Lions were hoping he would, and at this stage the roster is so deep that it could be a challenge for him to earn a depth spot.

It will be intriguing to see how Manu picks up the guard position if that position change is made. He is a high-level athlete, and if he nails down his technique he could wind up surprising many in camp.

GM Brad Holmes

It has been a turbulent offseason for the Lions' top decision maker. Prior to the draft, there was the Taylor Decker situation where the veteran and the organization didn't see eye-to-eye regarding his contract.

Though his draft class earned mostly solid reviews, Holmes has taken some fire for his approach to free agency. He signed just one free agent to a multi-year deal, although this was an intentional approach to preserve money for internal extensions.

The biggest thing working against Holmes now is with regards to his 2024 NFL draft class, which has not produced nearly the returns he likely hoped.

Terrion Arnold, the team's first-round pick that year, has been released amidst an ongoing legal matter. Additionally, players like Manu, Rakestraw, Sione Vaki and Mekhi Wingo have not produced at the level the team hoped.