Predicting Jameson Williams' 2026 Stats

Jameson Williams heads into the 2026 season with sky-high expectations after producing the best campaign of his NFL career in 2025.

The 2022 first-round pick demonstrated even more explosive playmaking ability, securing 65 receptions for 1,117 yards while establishing himself as one of the league's most feared vertical threats.

Yet, there is still room for growth for the fifth-year wideout.

Specifically, the Alabama product needs to fine-tune his skills as a pass-catcher and haul in a higher percentage of Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff’s passes in 2026 and beyond.

And to Williams, as much as it will be a physical challenge, it will be an even larger mental hurdle. “It’s a mind thing to me,” the 25-year-old speedster told reporters during OTAs.

Williams posted a below-league average catch percentage of 63.7 percent in both 2024 and 2025. Plus, last season, that catch percentage ranked a lowly 134th out of 197 qualified receivers.

Additionally, per Pro Football Reference, he recorded a league-worst 12 drops in 2025, plus the third-worst drop percentage among qualified receivers (11.8%).

Undoubtedly, Williams can become an even more dynamic pass-catcher if he improves upon his catching ability.

Entering ‘26, the hope is that new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will help elevate Williams’ game to the next level, unleashing another layer of explosiveness for Dan Campbell’s squad.

Speaking of Petzing, Williams has been impressed with what the former Arizona Cardinals OC has brought to Motown.

“I love the way he’s prepping us,” Williams said in early June. “We’ve had a great two weeks, three weeks so far, and everything’s looking good. So, he’s just got to keep building, staying on top of our game, and get better every day.”

Williams accumulated more yards after the catch last season (447) than all but nine other receivers, one of them being Amon-Ra St. Brown (591). The Lions, meanwhile, have been a top-six team in yards after the catch each season since 2022, a testament to Goff's ability to consistently connect with his pass-catchers over the middle of the field.

If Williams can more consistently haul in Goff's targets, it should lead to the most productive campaign of the fifth-year receiver’s career in 2026.

At this present juncture, I’m willing to predict that Williams finishes with 72 catches, 1,231 yards and eight touchdowns this upcoming season.

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