Detroit Lions Stock Watch Following Week 2 OTAs

The Detroit Lions are wrapping up their second week of organized team activities.

On Thursday, the team practiced in front of members of the media for the second time, though it was a simpler session with mostly walkthrough.

Instead of on-field workouts providing the analysis, most of the insights were provided throughout various media sessions that dropped hints about where players stand at this point in offseason workouts.

Here's a stock watch for the Lions following the second open practice session of organized team activities.

Stock up

CB Ennis Rakestraw

Rakestraw has a big opportunity in front of him, as he has earned the opportunity to get some first-team reps even with Terrion Arnold returning to action in Thursday's practice session. The Missouri product has ability, and his inability to make an impact has largely been tied to injuries through two years.

Through two seasons, Rakestraw has appeared in just eight games due to a multitude of injuries. However, he has provided glimpses of his abilities throughout training camp during his career and optimism remains that he can be a contributor for the defense.

Early in offseason workouts, returns on Rakestraw have been positive and it seems to be that things are indeed trending in the right direction.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

With David Montgomery traded to the Houston Texans, indications seemed to be that Gibbs would be the Lions' bellcow back heading into 2026. Head coach Dan Campbell emphasized that Thursday, indicating that he will indeed be featured heavily in the upcoming season.

Gibbs is one of the NFL's most electric offensive players, with his ability to score on every play being a testament to his ability.

The Alabama product is also set to cash in as soon as later this offseason, as he's extension-eligible with reports indicating he could sign a deal that resets the running back market.

QB Luke Altmyer

The Lions agreed to a deal with Altmyer shortly after the conclusion of this year's draft, and by all accounts the Illinois signal-caller has been what the team hoped he was to this point in the offseason.

Demonstrating confidence and poise, Altmyer has taken quickly to the Lions' offense. Both Campbell and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing spoke highly of him Thursday, showing that there could be merit to the possibility of him factoring into the final roster conversation.

There's still a long road ahead of Altmyer, as he'll have to prove legitimate ability to warrant the team spending an extra roster spot on a third quarterback. However, early comments have been positive and he could certainly be in the mix if he has a strong camp and preseason.

WR Jameson Williams

Williams is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and still seems to be trending up. He signed a contract extension last year, and looks to be primed for another big year in 2026.

When asked about what he's hoping to improve, Williams replied that he's looking to improve his catching ability. This was the biggest hole in his game early in his career, and seems to be the final step in him becoming a truly elite wide receiver.

While Williams had plenty of success, he still had games where he was limited. If he can complete his journey to becoming an all-around elite wideout, there is potential for him to take another big step forward in 2026.

OC Drew Petzing

It was an impressive first session with Petzing speaking to the entire Lions' media conglomerate. He spoke at length about his plans for the unit, noting the array of weapons that he has at his disposal for the 2026 season.

Last year, inconsistencies dominated the Lions' offense as they were unable to sustain their flow. With Petzing at the helm, there seems to be a confidence that these issues are a thing of the past for Detroit.

Stock down

S Kerby Joseph

There were legitimate concerns about the future of the Lions' All-Pro safety after he was sidelined for the final two-thirds of last season, and things don't seem to be in a better spot at this point. Joseph remains sidelined, and Campbell even noted that there's uncertainty as to when he'll be back in the mix.

Detroit has been intentional about taking it slow with Joseph this offseason, as he's been sidelined throughout offseason workouts. Joseph was the NFL's leader in interceptions in 2024 with nine and a truly dominant defender, but questions linger about whether he can regain that form.

If Joseph is unable to reach that peak form again, the extension he signed last offseason would be an unfortunate one. While there's still hope for him to return, things seem unfortunately grim on this front at this stage of the offseason.

HC Dan Campbell

Campbell is entrenched in his fully focused mood this offseason, and there was something uncertain about him on Thursday. He seemed more subdued, not providing a definitive update on Joseph among other moments in his press conference Thursday.

In addition to that, he didn't provide a ringing endorsement of new front office hire Chris Grier, whom the team hired in an uncertain role earlier in the week. Instead, he deferred to general manager Brad Holmes.

Also, he seemed to shrug off the trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams even though the deal makes the Rams the clear favorite in the NFC. Time will tell if this is anything worth reading into, but there was certainly some intrigue within his press conference on Friday.