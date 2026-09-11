Behind Enemy Lines: Can Saints Slow Down Lions Offense?

The Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints are facing each other in a Week 1 showdown at Ford Field.

Doug Joubert is a New Orleans Saints beat reporter covering the team for Saints On SI. He recently answered five questions from Lions On SI to learn more about Detroit's first opponent.

1.) What is the key matchup to watch in the Lions game against the Saints?

Doug Joubert: I believe there will be two:

a.) Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr and Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Banks has held his own in joint practice sessions versus the Jaguars, the Rams, and the Cowboys. However, Aidan is on another level. It will be interesting to see how Banks, a second year player, can hold up to Hutchinson's athletic pass rush and run stopping abilities.

b.) Saints young receivers against the hobbled Detroit safeties. Expect to see Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele as your #1 and #2 receivers. Two rookies, 4th round pick Bryce Lance and 6th round choice Barion Brown, have both shown the ability to make the big play. They can stretch the field. However, they are rookies, and, in order for them to stretch the field, the Saints offensive line has to be able to hold off one of the best pass rushes in the game. That's the key.

2.) How has Chase Young grown as a defensive lineman?

Joubert: It is amazing how different Young is compared to the beginning of last season. He has grown in so many ways, mostly though, he has grown into a leader. His maturity has placed him in a unique position of being named one of the captains on this squad, something you would have thought would never have happened four years ago. I think part of that can be claimed by Young himself, who put the onus on himself to become that leader. However, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley should get his share as well. Staley has a way of getting his players to become better, not just as players but as men. As with every defensive player I've spoken with, Young credits Staley for allowing him to play freely. Now in his second year in Staley scheme, Young has shown growth as both a player and a person.

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3.) With Cam Jordan out for Week 1, who must also step up along the defensive line?

Joubert: Before his hamstring injury during the week before the Rams preseason game, the Saints coaches' "unofficial depth chart" (which is what they call it) listed Cam Jordan OR Carl Granderson. They are interchangable, in the staff's opinion. Over his 15-seasons in the NFL, Jordan has hit the double-digit mark in sacks a half-dozen times, his best coming in 2019. In 2025, he hit 10.5-sacks, pretty incredible for someone who was supposed to be on his way out. Grando, as Granderson is called, has never hit the two-digit mark, but has seen his sack numbers have climbed steadily since his first year, coincidently 2019. Last year, Granderson had 6-sacks.

4.) Where did the Saints improve the most from last season?

Joubert: That's a great question. They had so many places to work on: wide receiver (got three in the draft, so, improved), running back (Travis Etienne Jr now the lead with Alvin Kamara recovering from a "knee thing" as Kellen Moore called it), linebacker (got younger and faster with Kaden Elliss replacing Demario Davis who went to the Jets). They are thin at cornerback, but safety play has improved dramatically. So, there was quite a bit of improvement for the Saints from 2025, but they needed to improve in so many areas.

5.) How do you see the game shaking out and what will the final score be at Ford Field?

Joubert: I believe both teams will try to establish the run. Whichever one does it better will win this game. Though I'm not usually a "score predictor" I think Detroit will cover the 6.5-point spread over the Saints.