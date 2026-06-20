Jameson Williams Wears NSFW Attire to Home Closing

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is now a home owner in the Metro-Detroit community.

According to those with knowledge of the situation, the former first-round pick recently closed the real estate transaction. He was drafted by the Lions in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He inked a lucrative three-year contract extension, worth up to $83 million, just prior to the start of the 2025 regular season.

A local realtor shared photos of Williams at the sentinel moment of his adult life.

When the photos hit social media, many supporters observed and quickly commented about the shorts Williams donned that featured NSFW branding.

One supporter commented, "He couldn’t have worn a different pair of shorts?!? Really."

Another posted, "Nothing like buying a house and wearing shorts that has S**T in giant words across the front to your signing appointment."

Many also wanted to know where they could purchase the shorts. The attire is available online, but at a hefty price that is north of $100.00.

His final game in college, Williams tore his ACL and was not much of a factor his rookie season. Each year, he worked on his game, added strength and improved his route-running capabilities.

Dan Campbell indicated early in his career, Williams was not all that sure-handed, but expected the talented wideout to work on his game diligently to reach his potential.

This offseason, the 25-year-old indicated he wanted to become more of an overall wide receiver. He has been praised extensively for his willingness to block for his teammates.

According to the Lions team website, "This improvement could be significant for a Detroit team that saw a noteworthy rise in their dropped passes last season overall. After recording just 12 drops as a team in 2024 - the second fewest in the league - the Lions were credited by Pro Football Reference with having 26 last year, the seventh most in the league."

Williams finished the 2025 season strong, earning the No. 2 job and the trust of veteran quarterback Jared Goff. He had notable performances against the Packers and Rams, "recording less than five receptions and fewer than 70 receiving yards in just one of those final six contests."



Local realtor happy about “major closing” pic.twitter.com/0kgSbOxwaI — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) June 19, 2026

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