Predicting Amon-Ra St. Brown's 2026 Stats

Headed into his sixth NFL season, Amon-Ra St. Brown has firmly cemented his status as one of the game’s very best wide receivers.

The two-time All-Pro has recorded three straight campaigns with at least 115 catches, 1,260-plus yards and at least 10 touchdowns.

And this past season, St. Brown – a 2021 fourth-round pick – produced a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl campaign, securing the fifth-most catches in the league (117) and the fifth-most receiving yards (1,401). Plus, he totaled 11 receiving touchdowns, tied for the second most in the NFL.

He’s become the definition of an elite receiver, and the Detroit Lions’ offense wouldn’t be nearly as high-powered without his presence.

St. Brown’s success as a pass-catcher can at least partially be attributed to the tremendous rapport he’s established with veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.

Goff, like St. Brown, arrived in the Motor City in 2021, and the two have since developed one of the top quarterback-receiver connections in the league.

“He's as important to our team as anyone in the league,” Goff told 97.1 The Ticket in December, following Detroit’s Week 14 win over the Cowboys. “And I think he gave everyone a little bit of juice on game day. When we saw him out there running as if nothing was wrong, preparing the right way on game day and being ready to go after what he dealt with throughout the week, it made everyone (feel) like, 'Alright, if this guy's gonna go, let's go do this.' It was awesome to have him out there. He's a leader for us, and it was an incredible performance by him.”

St. Brown, to his credit, has also formed one of the game’s most productive receiving tandems with fifth-year pro Jameson Williams.

Additionally, he’s certainly played a role in Williams’ development, helping the 2022 first-round pick grow into the reliable weapon he is today. In 2025, the Alabama product finished second on the Lions in both receiving yards (1,117) and receiving touchdowns (seven), plus tied for ninth among all receivers in total yards and fifth in the NFL in yards per reception (17.2).

St. Brown, meanwhile, should be the go-to target for Goff once again this upcoming season.

At this present juncture, I'm going to predict that the prolific wideout hauls in 117 passes from Goff, and produces 1,393 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2026.

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