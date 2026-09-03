Jared Goff Is Compared To Drew Brees, Praised For Accuracy When Pressured

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes veteran quarterback Jared Goff does not get the credit he deserves, especially for all of the things the 31-year-old brings to the table in his challenging role leading the offense.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the former NFL tight end revealed why Goff is a "rare breed of man," and how has grown as a player since joining the Lions back in 2021.

"Look at the guy. First of all, he can see, he’s big, he’s tall, he’s tough, he’s smart. His processing speed reminds me of (Drew) Brees. He sees it, he sees it," said Campbell. "And every year it’s gotten faster and faster. And then watch him under duress. Nobody makes a more accurate throw under duress than Jared Goff.”

When Los Angeles made the decision to trade for Matthew Stafford, general manager Brad Holmes made sure to ask for Goff in the deal, believing a fresh start in Detroit would benefit the former No. 1 overall pick.

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Despite what he has accomplished in the past five NFL seasons, critics still find flaw to point out, when discussing how Goff ranks compared to other quarterbacks in the league.

“You’re not wrong,” said Campbell, when asked about Goff getting the credit he deserves. "Yeah, totally. But as we know, it doesn’t matter. I mean, we can’t change that. Like, it doesn’t matter. All that matters is we keep winning, and you win the big one, man. You win your division, and then you find a way to win the big one. And then, so be it. And if you still don’t get respect, who gives a crap, because you won, and nobody can take that away from you.

“So yeah, absolutely. I mean, he is massively underrated. This is a quarterback that plays the quarterback position—he knows how to play quarterback. When you gotta have it, (he) can stand in the pocket, make an accurate throw, an accurate read, and that’s what the quarterback position is. And he’s a rare breed of man.”

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