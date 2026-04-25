Grading Detroit Lions Selection of LB Jimmy Rolder at No. 118

The Detroit Lions doubled up on their Michigan defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder at No. 118 overall.

Physicality is the name of the game for the Michigan product who checks in at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds. He plays with a relentless motor and excels against the run, exploding to the ball whenever a ball-carrier is in sight.

Rolder totaled 57 tackles, two sacks and 13 pressures in his final season with the Wolverines, earning a 74.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade for his efforts. He also recorded a sterling run-defense mark of 80.1.

He seems like a natural fit for Kelvin Sheppard’s ultra physical, violent defense, and also fills a void in Detroit’s linebackers room which was created by the offseason departure of Alex Anzalone.

Rolder, who made just 11 starts in his collegiate career, is far from a finished product, however, and it’s why he could’ve gone as late as the fifth round. It’s largely due to his struggles against the pass, as he’s considered to be slightly below average in coverage in both man and zone.

He expressed to reporters after being selected he felt he came into his own throughout the 2025 season, his first season as a starter.

As The Ringer’s Todd McShay writes, “There’s a lot to like about what Rolder could develop into at the next level. He can play Mike, Will, or Sam in a 4-3 scheme. He’s instinctive, but his discipline isn’t quite there, so he might need a year as a special teams maven (where his awesome skill set, mentality, and tackling skills will stand out) and some rotational/sub-package work before he’s ready to compete for a starting job in the NFL. But he’s a future starter if he continues to track like he did throughout 2025.”

Rolder put together a lot of solid film while he was a member of the Wolverines. So, if you trust the tape and ignore his lack of reps as a starter, it’s easy to envision Rolder becoming a starter in Sheppard’s unit one day (and sooner rather than later).

Because of all the above reasons, I’m willing to give the Lions’ selection of the former U-M linebacker a “B+” grade.

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