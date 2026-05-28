Jimmy Rolder Is Already Turning Heads at Detroit Lions OTAs

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder is already earning some extra attention, following the first day of organized team activities.

A review of team photos released on social media reveals an offense against defense period that showcases Rolder with the football, seemingly following an interception.

Clues supporters noticed were seeing running back Jacob Saylors (No. 25) on offense and safety Thomas Harper deep in the secondary (No. 12).

Detroit's first practice was not open to the media to observe and report. The first occasion the media will attend Lions' practice will be on Friday.

Appearing on the "Tim Twentyman In The Huddle" podcast, the fourth-round pick expressed what it has been like the first handful of days at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.

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Jimmy Rolder is already turning heads after one OTA practice for Detroit Lions @DetroitPodcast

Photo Credit: Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/aNukzHA40e — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) May 28, 2026

"It's been great. I mean, getting in here, getting the install, I think that's when I started feeling like I was here," said Rolder. "Once I started really trying to grasp what was going on in the playbook, it was, it's a lot at first for a rookie. But you know, just heads been buried in there ever since."

A former baseball player, the former Michigan Wolverines linebacker was able to use mental skills learned playing a different sport to improve his game, when he decided to play football.

"I definitely learned some skills from baseball, maybe like hand-eye coordination first off. I mean in baseball, you need a lot of that to be successful," said Rolder. "And you know, it teaches you a lot of mental skills, like a next pitch mentality at the plate, or when you make an error in the field, you gotta flush it and just move on to the next play. I really developed that mindset during football, and it really helped me going forward."

Rolder is expected to be a solid special team's contributor early in his career, but should be in competition over the next few years to earn more playing time at linebacker.

"I think I'm just getting started. And that's why what I feel is so exciting, like I have so much to learn still and so much to improve on," said Rolder. "So much that I can improve on, and I just think for me, sky's the limit. So, if I just continue this path working, working every day to get one percent better every day. I'm just excited."

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