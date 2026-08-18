Lions LB Jimmy Rolder Offers Very Promising Injury Update

The Detroit Lions enter the 2026 season facing many questions as they look to build back to their successful 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

Among those is the question of replacing Alex Anzalone, a team captain that departed for Tampa Bay in free agency earlier in the offseason.

Jimmy Rolder was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the talented Michigan linebacker figured to be among the key candidates to replace Anzalone.

The initial expectation heading into camp was that Rolder would be battling with longtime Lion Malcolm Rodriguez for that third slot behind Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes.

However, on July 31, Rolder suffered a leg injury in training camp. This prompted the signing of former All-Pro Devin White, who has impressed during his first few weeks in Motown.

That said, it appears there is good news on the horizon for Rolder and his return to the lineup. Appearing on "X's & BrO's" hosted by Matt Shepard, the rookie offered some insight on his injury and recovery timeline.

"Leg is getting better," Rolder disclosed. "Definitely making some strides. I'll be back out there in a week, week or so, we'll see."

Rolder also talked about the difference between training camp at the University of Michigan compard to Allen Park's training camp for the Lions. Rolder was led to believe that collegiate training camps were more physical than professional, and was quickly dissuaded of that thought process after being in training camp with the Motor City.

Naturally, he attests that to head coach Dan Campbell and the physical, grit-driven results that the Lions have become known for.

"I think, just overall difference, it just feels like I'm a freshman coming into camp," Rolder revealed. "I'm trying to learn everything and still compete and prove myself. I think, overall, there's just a lot going on. In the NFL, people would talk about it not being as physical in practice, but honestly, it's been (as physical), if not, more physical in practice with the Lions. I think it's very much needed, going out there and putting the pads on and tackling very often, playing physical.

"That's what you need. What I've seen so far in how our training camp has been, I think it's tied to our head coach and how he operates. He wants us to be the most physical team out there and you could see it every day when we're out there on the practice field."

While Rolder is not practicing with the team as he recovers, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is checking in on his rookie linebacker. Rolder also cited Jack Campbell's experience and knowledge of the defense as one he's been leaning on. The rookie also said he's learned from Devin White after the veteran was signed.

"Obviously, I'm not out there practicing today, but he's still on me, making sure I'm engaged in the meetings," Rolder said. "Checking up on me, always going to push me."

Rolder was quick to offer a self scout, stating that he fit the physical linebacker that the Lions expect out of their players. Once he's back, he'll be ready to contribute.

"I think I fit that brand," Rolder comfirmed. "That hard-nosed, physical brand of football, playing smart, playing fast. This defense, you know, it's set up for guys that can play smart, can play fast, can play physical. I think, once I come back from this little setback here, it's gonna be a great match."

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