Kelvin Sheppard Has Message For Struggling LB Jack Campbell: 'Relax Dude'

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell has not had a productive start to the 2026 NFL season.

According to PFF, he is ranked the 64th linebacker out of 71 qualifying players at the position (44.2 grade through three games).

His struggles in coverage have been exploited by Detroit's first three opponents this season. He is among the linebackers giving up the highest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks (126.2).

Given he earned a lucrative new contract this offseason, and the Lions coaching staff has put the defense in his hands to lead, the results have been quite disappointing.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked this week about why Campbell's production has not been as high as it has been in the past.

"Yeah well, when you say that, I think when you say the production that we're used to, if you're talking about tackle rate and things like that," said Sheppard. "We're not netting a lot of rush attempts right now. In two of the three games, it's not heavy rush attempts and it's not like he's missing any plays or things like that. It's more about just letting the plays come to him."

The former first-round pick has been quite tough on himself, forcing the coaching staff to remind him often that he needs to relax, even if the result intended is not going his way.

"I know how hard he is on himself. So that's good to be probably pointed that out because it is, it’s something I talk to him about a lot," said Sheppard. "He's so hard on himself. You borderline don't even have to coach his corrections, because he's yelling at himself right after the play and cursing himself out. I'm like, 'Relax, dude. It's going to be okay. Let's make sure we're ready to call the next play.' But that's the beauty of coaching a player like that.

"That's why he plays at the level he does," Sheppard added "My message to him is don't go chasing anything. Just be who you are and that's all we need you to be. And those plays are starting to come to him as this thing goes. I believe that.”

Campbell is the green dot captain, responsible for making calls when needed and relaying what Sheppard wants to his defensive teammates.

Unfortunately, the defense has struggled as a whole. Sheppard's unit continues to give up far too many explosive plays and have struggled holding leads the first month of the 2026 season.

Campbell has been called one of the staples of the defense, but now finds himself in the first slump of his career.

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Maybe Reese gets more snaps on the LOS with Burns out? pic.twitter.com/1ugv4NkOGi — Football University (@NFL_University) October 1, 2026