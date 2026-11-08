The Detroit Lions had so much more to handle than a game plan against the Miami Dolphins this week.

A devastating injury to linebacker Jack Campbell created some adversity, but head coach Dan Campbell noted during a pregame interview that the focus for the team was on improving and responding to the challenge.

"I think it is just about, look we've improved really every week. Different ways, but we have improved and that's been it," Campbell said i "You win three games in a row, we've got two in the division, we've got to continue to improve. I think, really, I think a lot of this is we've got to emotionally get back into this. Let's call it what it is, what happened to Jack, that's hard. We've got to rally back up and get back to business, because that's what Jack would want."

After 60 minutes of hard-fought action against an AFC East foe, Detroit advanced their record to 6-2.

Here are the main takeaways from the Lions' 19-9 victory against the Dolphins.

Lions first two drives stall

Detroit was able to move the football effectively in the first quarter. A surprise decision saw Miles Frazier start the game at left guard in place of Christian Mahogany.

After winning the opening coin toss, Detroit elected to start the game on offense.

Both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs were both ready from the start, as Detroit moved the football effectively.

As Detroit neared the goal line, the Dolphins defense tightened up. Detroit's opening drive ended when linebacker Josh Uche sacked Jared Goff, forcing the Lions to kick a 28-yard field-goal.

On Detroit's next drive, the Dolphins were able to pick off the veteran signal-caller for only his second interception of the season.

Miami capitalized and tied the game at 3-3.

Lions successful on fake punt, but shaky offensive line play hurts

After the Dolphins stopped the Lions again on their third offensive drive, Campbell dialed up a trick play to try and gain a litle momentum.

Punter Jack Fox, who was named Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 8, fired a laser to Tay Martin to extend a drive.

Unfortunately, the interior of Detroit's offensive line struggled on the first three offensive possessions and throughout the first half.

It was reported Frazier playing a decision made by coaches, but the former LSU lineman looked outmatched in his 2026 season debut.

Miami was able to record three early sacks, as Detroit started to show a negative impact of not having Cade Mays and Christian Mahogany in the lineup early in the game.

Lions catch break at end of first half

The Lions' offense sputtered throughout the first half, amassing just six points. However, the defense was able to navigate some of the tough spots they were put in and ultimately allowed the Lions to go into the locker room with the lead.

After forcing a three-and-out on Miami's first possession, the defense was forced into a difficult situation when Goff was intercepted. However, they were able to limit the damage to just a field goal.

Late in the first half, the Dolphins drove down the field thanks in part to a 16-yard end-around from Kevin Coleman and a 14-yard pass from Malik Willis to Malik Washington. However, a holding penalty moved them back, and Zane Gonzalez's field goal attempt to tie the game on the final play of the first half hit the right upright and bounced no good.

The Dolphins out-gained the Lions 123-120 in the first half, as the Lions' defense did not record a tackle for loss.

Chuck Clark interception helps to extend lead

The Dolphins started the second half with the football and seeking to avenge an error that prevented the team from tying the game at the end of the second quarter.

Unfortunately, Willis was too aggressive and turned the football over.

On a pass intended for wideout Washington, Willis was picked off by veteran Chuck Clark. He was able to return the ball from the Lions own 40 all the way to the Dolphins 26-yard line.

Clark tied his single-season career high with two picks, as he also accomplished that feat back in 2021. His 35 interceptions return yards this season are the most he's had in a season in his career.

Miami's defense tightened up with Detroit again in the red zone, as a Bates 33-yard field-goal extended their lead to 9-3.

Detroit Lions defense steps up pic.twitter.com/nMMf89NQWu — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) November 8, 2026

Gibbs first to find end zone

As the defensive battle continued in the third-quarter, Detroit was finally able to extend their lead to 16-6 with a touchdown scoring drive, after the Dolphins trimmed the lead to 9-6.

Goff led the Lions on a six-play, 65-yard drive that featured a deep pass to Jameson Williams for a gain of 31 yards to kick off the drive.

On the following play, Goff connected with St. Brown for a gain of 17-yards.

On 4th-and-1, Campbell again elected to go for it. Gibbs took the handoff and scampered eight-yards to give the Lions a 10-point lead.

Gibbs is the first player in franchise history to produce 11 or more touchdowns in four-straight NFL seasons.