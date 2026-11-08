Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Miami Dolphins

The Detroit Lions’ linebackers group will have its hands full Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

For starters, the Lions enter the Week 9 matchup down both defensive captain Jack Campbell (neck) and fellow linebacker Jimmy Rolder (hamstring).

And on top of that, the Dolphins, despite losing RB De'Von Achane to a torn ACL earlier this season, are equipped with a solid running game. Presently, that ground game is led by second-year pro Ollie Gordon.

Since taking over the No. 1 running back duties, Gordon has been productive. He's currently averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and he's surpassed 100 yards on the ground twice, including against the N.Y. Jets just two weeks ago. In the aforementioned Week 7 contest, he rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, spearheading Miami's lone victory of the season.

And thus far in 2026, Gordon has amassed 408 yards and four touchdowns, exceeding both totals from his rookie campaign in 2025.

The Oklahoma State product has emerged as a capable lead back in place of Achane, and consequently, it wouldn't be surprising if he proved to be tough to stop for Detroit's injury-depleted linebackers room.

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Without Campbell, veteran Derrick Barnes will captain the position group and face increased pressure to deliver a strong effort. Additionally, Trevor Nowaske and Malcolm Rodriguez, two of the team's reserve linebackers, should be the recipients of higher snap counts.

Through seven games, Nowaske has logged just 26 percent of the Lions’ defensive snaps, while Rodriguez has only logged 24 percent of the snaps on defense.

Containing Gordon will hardly be an easy task for Barnes & Co., a sentiment that Lions head man Dan Campbell certainly shares.

“Gordon is a heavy back, man,” Campbell told reporters earlier this week. “You give him a lane, he can hit it, hit it with speed, build to speed, and that's where he gets dangerous.”

Gordon should have the ability to break off a big run or two Sunday against Detroit's present crop of linebackers.

Subsequently, at this juncture, I'm willing to predict that the current Dolphins No. 1 back finishes the Week 9 affair with 76 rushing yards and a score on 18 carries.

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