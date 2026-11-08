Jack Campbell Is Determined To Return: Make Sure House Is Taken Care Of

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell told head coach Dan Campbell earlier this week he was determined to get back to playing football.

The former first-round draft pick remains hospitalized in Detroit, after he was carted off the field in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings.

In a CBS pregame sideline report, Melanie Collins shared, "Lions linebacker Jack Campbell remains hospitalized in Detroit, where we're told that he continues to improve following the neck injury he suffered last Sunday against the Vikings. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and the linebackers arrived at Hard Rock Stadium today wearing No. 46 jerseys in honor of him. That is the mentality going forward. Prepare and play like No. 46.

"Dan Campbell told us he had the opportunity to see Jack in the hospital this week. He said he is doing well. He's improving. He doesn't want anyone's tears or sympathy and he is determined to get back on this football field, telling Dan Campbell, 'Just make sure the house is taken care of until I can get back.' That is what the players and coaches are hanging on to this week."

Initially, the team was in shock and only concerned themselves with the overall well-being of their fallen teammate.

As the week progressed and updates started to be reported, the team returned to focusing on the task at hand.

The talented linebacker did not want his teammates to focus on him or his injury, but instead to get back to focusing on winning every week.

Campbell's No. 46 jersey was hung up in the Lions' locker room in Miami this week.

“I think every day we've gotten better," said Campbell earlier this week. "We're getting a better handle on this. Jack continues to improve, which is all great news. And there again, this is about, man, how would he prepare? How would he play? Those are the standards for us going into this game. We owe it to him.”

Teammates Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske and Malcolm Rodriguez are now tasked with filling in during Campbell's absence.

The team also signed linebacker Joe Bachie to the active roster and added K.J. Britt also.

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