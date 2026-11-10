Lions 2026 Midseason Rookie Report Sees DL Ascend Up Depth Chart Quickly

With the NFL calendar turning to Week 10, we are beyond the midpoint of the 2026 season.

The Detroit Lions have now had eight games to evaluate their rookie class, with several of their players playing prominent roles in that timeframe. While they still have nine games remaining, meaning their season isn’t quite at its midpoint due to their Week 6 bye, with the NFL season reaching its halfway point it’s time to take a look at the group’s performance.

Here’s an updated look at how Detroit’s rookie class has fared throughout the first eight games of the 2026 NFL season.

OT Blake Miller

Miller has started in all seven of the games he’s appeared in, as he missed the Lions’ Week 2 game against Buffalo with an ankle injury. Thus far, he’s been better in pass protection than as a run blocker. He ranks 23rd among all tackles in Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking grade, while he’s 73rd in run-blocking.

Relative to his fellow rookies, he ranks first among first-year tackles who have played at least 93 snaps this year in pass-blocking grade but seventh in run-blocking.

It has been somewhat up-and-down at times, most recently with the Lions’ Week 9 win over Miami. He struggled against Chop Robinson, and was called for holding for the first time in his young career in that game.

Overall, Miller has outperformed his rookie counterparts as a pass-blocker opposite one of the game’s best in Penei Sewell, and continues to show growth in the run game.

DE Derrick Moore

Moore may have had his breakthrough on Sunday. After a slow start to the season where he played a marginal role at best, an injury to DJ Wonnum opened up a legitimate opportunity for him and he made the most of it.

The Michigan product racked up two sacks against Miami on Sunday, the first two of his career. While Wonnum has also played very well and is expected to return to his starting role upon being healthy, Moore proved himself worthy of another opportunity.

He’s been utilized mostly as a rush end throughout the start of the season, providing pop on passing downs. In his extended role Sunday, he showed that he can set an edge against the run as well. It was a promising showing after a very quiet start to the season.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Injuries have been unfortunately a theme for Rolder in his rookie season. He missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury, and his absence bled over to the start of the season as he was inactive for the first two games.

He debuted in Week 3, and had played a small role on defense in Week 4. Then, he got chances after the team’s bye week to help out in a rotational capacity. He logged his first career sack as well as two tackles for loss in the win over Minnesota by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.

Unfortunately for Rolder, he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in that fourth quarter that may require surgery. It was an abrupt end to a solid stretch of football for him since the bye week.

CB Keith Abney II

The Lions have utilized Abney in multiple ways already this year. For much of training camp and into the start of the regular season, he was a backup cornerback with the ability to contribute as the nickel.

After Avonte Maddox suffered a season-ending injury, things changed for Abney. He began to take on more work at the safety position, eventually earning his first start there in Week 5. In that game, a win over the Cardinals, he recorded his first career interception.

Time will tell what Abney’s role is moving forward, as Brian Branch has returned and Kerby Joseph is on his way to coming back as well. Add in the fact that Chuck Clark has played well, and it could be challenging for Abney to get snaps at safety.

At the worst, though, Abney will serve as a super sub with the ability to play boundary corner, nickel and safety moving forward.

WR Kendrick Law

Law is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in offseason workouts. Based on the timing of the injury and recovery, he should be able to participate in training camp next season.

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

Gill-Howard has been one of the biggest surprises up to this point in the season. He has taken to the role assigned to him very well, as he has been one of the most productive rookie pass-rushers through the midway point of the season.

The Texas Tech product has earned a significant amount of snaps due to his athleticism and ability to win off the line of scrimmage. He and Tyleik Williams, Detroit’s run-stuffing first-round pick in 2025, compliment each other nicely.

Gill-Howard ranks first amongst all rookie interior defensive linemen in pressures, and sixth amongst all rookies in general. His pass-rush win rate is tied-for-fifth at 6.7 percent. He’ll continue to be a big part of Detroit’s defense moving forward.

We've even see Gill-Howard play some on offense, as the Lions have utilized him as a fullback or extra tight end throughout multiple games this year.

DE Eric O’Neill

O’Neill has remained on Detroit’s roster as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, and has carved out a nice role. He is among the leaders in special teams snaps played, and has also mixed in some work on defense.

He has earned a 58.3 PFF defensive grade on his 16 defensive snaps played, 11 of which have been pass-rush snaps. O’Neill has been very solid on special teams, as he’s made seven solo tackles in that phase of the game.

DE Anthony Lucas



Lucas made his NFL debut Sunday as a practice squad elevation with Wonnum sidelined. He wound up playing 12 snaps, with nine coming as a pass-rusher, and recorded one pressure.

Detroit’s willingness to utilize him as an elevation over Ahmed Hassanein shows that he has impressed the coaching staff. He seems to be an option Detroit is confident in should there be an injury moving forward.