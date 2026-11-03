Lions Create Two Roster Spots After Cutting DB, Placing LB on IR

The Detroit Lions have officially created two open roster spots, after it was reported defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald was cut and rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder was placed on the injured reserve list.

The former fourth-round pick suffered a hamstring injury in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings, ending his rookie season.

Detroit could look to Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Derrick Barnes and Amen Ogbongbemiga to steady the ship, given the absence of Rolder and Jack Campbell.

Bishop Fitzgerald was not able to find a path to see the field, given the return of Brian Branch and the likely return of Thomas Harper soon.

Rookie Keith Abney and vetran safeties Chuck Clark have been able to manage the back end, with Branch having departed the Vikings game with a head injury.

Kerby Joseph is practicing, but his return is not imminent, as head coach Dan Campbell expressed during his weekly radio interview he would not be suiting up against the Dolphins on the road.

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Who could fill Lions' final roster spot?

Detroit's front office could look to a veteran player on the practice squad to fill the last roster spot, including Joe Bachie, who garnered increased attention due to his solid play all throughout training camp.

One of the remaining roster spots is set to be filled by K.J. Britt, who is set to sign with the NFC North squad, after a stint on the practice squad of the New England Patroits.

Also, linebacker Owen Pappoe was listed on the NFL transaction wire as having visited the Lions for a tryout.

The 26-year-old played collegiately at Auburn (2019-2022).

The talented defender was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (No. 168) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

His experience in the NFL has been mostly on special teams. He was waived just prior to the start of the 2026 season and claimed by the Tennessee Titans. In early October, the decision was made to part ways, ending his short tenure with the AFC South squad.

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