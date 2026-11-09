Grades: Detroit Lions Offense Is Sluggish, Defense Carries Team

The Detroit Lions notched their fourth-consecutive win Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins to move to 6-2 on the season.

Detroit looked sluggish for most of the afternoon, as the team didn't have the same intensity that they had the previous two weeks in pivotal divisional showdowns. However, they were able to make just enough plays to keep a competitive Dolphins team at bay.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's game.

Quarterback: C

Jared Goff had one of his worst performances of what has been a solid season. Against a Dolphins defense that had struggled coming into the game, Goff looked sluggish and was under constant duress throughout the game.

He had a pass tipped and intercepted on the team's second drive, and was sacked three times in the first half. Sunday marked the first time this season he had been held without a passing touchdown, and his ESPN quarterback rating of 17.7 is by far his worst mark of the season.

Running backs: C

Jahmyr Gibbs got off to a fast start, and nearly scored on a crafty Wildcat play when he dashed around the left end but unfortunately stepped out. He was able to reach the end zone in the second half, but was held in check for most of the game.

Jeff Hafley, Miami's first-year head coach, was the architect of Green Bay's game plan last year as their defensive coordinator when they kept Gibbs largely under wraps. He once again had a solid plan, as Gibbs finished with 74 yards on 20 carries.

Sione Vaki, who was questionable to play with an ankle injury, recorded 14 yards on three carries.

Wide receivers: B

Amon-Ra St. Brown once again led the way with eight catches for 86 yards despite dealing with a rib injury throughout the week. Jameson Williams was kept under wraps, as he had just one catch which happened to be a 31-yard grab.

Isaac TeSlaa helped convert a fourth-down on the team's first drive with a nine-yard catch, but that was his only catch of the game. He was also penalized for holding on an end-around run by Jameson Williams that went for a first-down.

DeAndre Carter also got in the mix, recording his first catch of the season for five yards in the third quarter.

Tight ends: B-

Sam LaPorta was consistent, with 32 yards on four catches. It was a good bounce-back performance after a pair of quiet games against divisional opponents.

Elsewhere, the Lions didn't get any other receiving production from their other tight ends. Tyler Conklin got one target, while Brock Wright didn't get in the mix in the passing game on Sunday.

Offensive line: D

Detroit made a move on Sunday, as Miles Frazier joined the starting lineup as Christian Mahogany was benched for what Dan Campbell called disciplinary reasons. Frazier didn't play well in his first extended opportunity of the season, as he struggled mightily both in the run and passing game.

It was an overall rough day for Detroit across the board up front. Rookie Blake Miller struggled in his matchups with Chop Robinson, who entered the league as one of the top-performing defensive ends in terms of pressure rate.

Goff was sacked three times in the first half, but the unit did rebound and didn't allow a sack in the second-half. The biggest question moving forward will be whether or not the change from Mahogany to Frazier is permanent.

Defensive line: B+

The Lions didn't get a ton of flashy production in the first half, as they didn't record a sack or a tackle for loss in the first two quarters. However, the defense fired it up in the latter half of the game with rookie Derrick Moore leading the charge.

With starter DJ Wonnum sidelined, Moore got a larger opportunity in Sunday's game and made the most of it. He recorded two sacks, while Alim McNeill notched another as well to help keep the mobile Malik Willis in check.

Detroit's defense allowed just 77 rushing yards on 21 attempts from the Dolphins, with the longest being an end-around from Kevin Coleman that went for 16 yards.

Linebackers: B

The linebacking corps was without its leader for the first time, as Jack Campbell was placed on injured reserve. As a result, Derrick Barnes stepped into the leadership role that was vacated, and Malcolm Rodriguez paced the defense with eight total tackles.

Barnes had a tackle for loss, while Trevor Nowaske and Joe Bachie each recorded a tackle of their own.

Secondary: B

The Lions were also down a key starter in their secondary, as D.J. Reed was out with a hip injury. This meant more opportunities for Ennis Rakestraw and Rock Ya-Sin along with Roger McCreary. It was a tough start for McCreary, who was on the wrong end of both of Miami's two longest passing plays in the first half.

Rakestraw had a tough missed tackle when trying to get a third-down stop. Brian Branch led the secondary with seven total tackles, including four solos, while Roger McCreary had six.

Chuck Clark has proven to be a nice veteran addition, as he recorded his second interception of the season on Miami's first possession of the second half.

Special teams: B

On one hand, the Lions got a perfect 4-for-4 performance from Jake Bates and an exciting fake punt completion from Jack Fox to Tay Martin. The fake punt was Fox's fifth completion of his career, with all five going for first downs.

However, they also gave up a 43-yard gain on a Dolphins fake punt from Bradley Pinion to running back Kaytron Allen. Additionally, Bates took a penalty for kicking a ball well short of the landing zone. Add in a penalty on Christian Izien on a punt return, and it was a mixed bag of a performance for Detroit's special teams units.

Coaching: C

The Lions came out very slowly in Sunday's game, to the point where head coach Dan Campbell voiced his frustrations at halftime with the team's performance. The offense couldn't get going consistently, and while the defense didn't allow a touchdown they gave up some big plays.

After a pair of emotional wins against NFC North opponents, the Lions sputtered against the lowly Dolphins. It isn't a win that will inspire a ton of confidence moving forward based on how they looked, but it's their fourth in a row and the team has a lot of momentum.

Next week, the Lions are traveling to Germany for their international showdown with the New England Patriots. It's the start of a big stretch, with a game against Tampa Bay and then a Thanksgiving showdown with the Bears waiting in the wings.