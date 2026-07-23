Lions 2026 Opponent Suffers Major Injury: What It Means

When the Detroit Lions take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, they will do so with their opponent being without a key part of their defense.

The Panthers began training camp this week, and on the first day were dealt a major blow to their defense. Outside linebacker Nic Scourton, whom the team drafted in the second-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL on the first day of practice. According to reports, this injury ends his season.

Panthers LB Nic Scourton suffers torn ACL and is out for the season. (via @RapSheet + @CameronWolfe) pic.twitter.com/S4iturkhlr — NFL (@NFL) July 23, 2026

The injury occurred near the end of practice, according to local reporters, and caused the remainder of the Panthers' practice to come to a halt. The Panthers began training camp this week as they will be playing in the Hall of Fame game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"I just know how much these guys mean to each other. And I can go up in front of the guys and preach the fact that we lead with love and respect and connection and relationship," said head coach Dave Canales, via the Panthers' team website. "And while we could certainly move the drill and keep practice going, we had enough time."

It is an unfortunate development for the Panthers, who likely had optimism about his trajectory after a fairly strong rookie year. Scourton appeared in all 17 games last season, making eight starts and recording five sacks.

Carolina made a big move this offseason, signing free agent defensive end Jaelan Phillips to add to their EDGE rusher rotation. However, Scourton was expected to be a big part of that effort as well as a hybrid outside linebacker in the team's scheme. Candidates to replace him include Patrick Jones II and youngster Princely Umanmielen.

The Texas A&M product was one of the top defensive end prospects in last year's draft class, and the Lions even showed interest by reportedly meeting with him formally at the NFL Scouting Combine that year.

The Panthers are coming off a 2025 season in which they surprised many pundits. Behind a resurgence from quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers won the NFC South division and took the Los Angeles Rams to the brink before suffering a close loss in the Wild Card Round.

While the Lions will not have to face Scourton, they could have a different threat to account for as the timing of their game in Carolina allows the Panthers time to figure out their replacement situation. They have already signed UFL standout Cam Gill, and could look to add more as training camp rolls around.

Detroit is scheduled to travel to Carolina and play the Panthers on Sunday Night football on Oct. 4 at Bank of America Stadium.

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