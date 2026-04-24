Lions' Biggest Remaining Draft Needs, Most Likely Day Two Picks

The Detroit Lions filled a glaring hole on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller at No. 17 overall.

While Miller should be a nice addition, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes still has multiple needs to address entering round two on Friday.

With that said, here is a list of 10 players Holmes & Co. should target with their lone Day 2 selection at No. 50 overall.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Butkus Award-winning linebacker produced a dominant final season with the Red Raiders, most notably recording seven forced fumbles.

Although a bit undersized (6-foot-1, 231 pounds), he projects to be a high-floor defender who can contribute to Kelvin Sheppard's defense right away at WILL linebacker.

Subsequently, Rodriguez would provide immense value to Dan Campbell’s squad at No. 50.

Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Stukes, a team captain at Arizona who tested well at the NFL Combine, has been a popular Day 2 target of Detroit in mock drafts.

He secured four interceptions and six passes defensed in 2025, earning a 90.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. The overall mark ranked sixth among 897 qualified corners.

Stukes has the necessary skillset to compete for a starting job immediately, plus the ability to line up in multiple alignments.

This versatility should make him ultra appealing to Holmes & Co. Friday night.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Thomas amassed 15.5 sacks in his last two seasons at Oklahoma, proving time and time again his worth as a force coming off the edge.

He projects as more of a pass-rush specialist than three-down player at the next level. However, he'd still be a solid pick for the pass-rush needy Lions on Day 2.

Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

The former Gamecocks defensive back is equipped with high-level ball skills, as evidenced by his eight career college interceptions.

He’s not quite a plug-and-play starter, but his tackling and run-defense ability would make him a valuable piece in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

For his efforts last season, Kilgore earned a 69.7 overall PFF grade, including a coverage grade of 65.3 and a run-defense mark of 80.6.

The South Carolina product would be a worthwhile target for Detroit on Day 2.

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Louis, a versatile, athletic defender, would be a solid replacement for Alex Anzalone at WILL linebacker.

Sure, it’d be unfair to expect Louis to replicate the production of the veteran in his first year. However, with some proper development, he could certainly grow into a reliable contributor at the next level.

Consequently, the one-time safety should be on Detroit’s target list on Day 2.

Connor Lew, C, Auburn

A multi-year SEC starter, Lew is equipped with the necessary football IQ and processing ability to eventually man the center position at the NFL level.

And with some proper seasoning, he could grow into another option for Detroit in the middle of the line.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy is a physical cornerback with the ability to make an impact against both the pass and the run.

He's coming off a January ACL injury; yet, once he returns to the field, he could end up being the best corner in this year’s draft class.

McCoy, who earned an 87.0 PFF overall mark and an 89.6 coverage grade in 2024, would be a great find for the Lions Friday night.

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker, who amassed 21.5 career sacks in his time at Clemson, would be a nice value pick for Holmes & Co. on Day 2.

Detroit has long been in search of an EDGE complement for Aidan Hutchinson, and Parker would provide the team with a sufficient running mate for the Pro Bowler.

Consequently, he’d be a more-than-worthwhile target for the Lions at No. 50.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell, the younger brother of All-Pro CB A.J. Terrell, possesses the necessary skillset to be a starting cornerback in the NFL.

He also brings to the table proven production, as demonstrated by his three sacks and five forced fumbles for the Tigers in 2025.

He could provide an immediate boost to the Lions’ defensive backfield in 2026, making him a valuable commodity on Day 2.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

A physical corner just like McCoy, Hood would be a solid value pick at this juncture in the draft.

He allowed just 28 receptions and 318 yards on 52 balls thrown his way in 2025, and earned a 79.2 overall grade from PFF, including a coverage mark of 80.3.

Undoubtedly, the Volunteers product would provide a significant upgrade to the Lions’ secondary.