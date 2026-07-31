Lions Bring Back Popular TE, Cut Zach Horton, Clear OL

The Detroit Lions have made a change at the tight end position prior to the start of their third day of training camp practice. Additionally, they activated an offensive lineman expected to compete for a starting role.

Detroit waived tight end Zach Horton and signed veteran tight end Anthony Firkser on Friday, marking the start of the third stint with the team for Firkser. The experienced Firkser has previously spent time with the organization both last season and in 2023.

Additionally, offensive lineman Christian Mahogany was activated off the Non Football Injury list and returned to practice on Friday.

Mahogany, a third-year lineman out of Boston College, has appeared in 18 games with 11 starts over his first two seasons. Though he was a key part of the Lions' offensive line when healthy last year, he finds himself in a position battle to earn his spot back with veterans Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch.

Last season, Firkser was signed after starter Sam LaPorta suffered a season-ending herniated disk in Week 10. Backup tight end Brock Wright was also injured later in the year, severly hurting Detroit's depth. He played in seven games, catching eight passes for 53 yards.

Firkser was most recently with the Washington Commanders, but was released two days prior to signing back with the Lions. There is some familiarity with the Commanders organization, as their offensive coordinator is former Lions quarterback David Blough.

The Lions made multiple additions to the tight end room this offseason. In addition to LaPorta returning to full health, the Lions signed veteran Tyler Conklin as additional depth for the room.

Conklin has begun training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list this year, leading the team to test its depth. In certain packages, undrafted free agent Miles Kitselman has received some first team reps according to reports.

The signing of Firkser could provide veteran insurance, as Firkser could immediately step into those first team practice reps due to his familiarity with the Lions' offensive scheme as well as his veteran experience.

Firkser has played eight NFL seasons, appearing in 85 games with eight starts over that time. He has played for five different organizations, with his first four seasons being spent with the Tennessee Titans.

In his career, he has 123 catches for 1,260 yards and five touchdowns. He has not caught a touchdown pass since the 2021 season while he was playing for the Titans.

Along with his time playing for the Titans and Lions, Firkser has also suited up for the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

Horton, meanwhile, was an undrafted free agent last year who signed with the Lions after not being picked out of Indiana. He landed on the team's practice squad after the preseason, and was elevated for two regular season games last season.

He had returned to the team this offseason on a futures contract, but the Lions have elected to move on. The fact that Kitselman has been getting some reps with the first group was seemingly telling about Horton's place on the depth chart, and this move infuses the offense with more veteran talent.

The Lions are completing their third day of training camp Friday, ramping up their preparations for the regular season. They begin preseason play with a trip to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Aug. 13.