Lions Camp Highlight: Isaac TeSlaa Makes Impressive, Contested TD Grab

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has been under the microscope all throughout his second training camp.

A highlight-reel touchdown grab at the end of practice on Sunday afternoon could serve to spark a player who has not had the best training camp.

The front office made a significant investment to select the former Arkansas wideout in the third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Brad Holmes was willing to give up multiple third-round picks to move up in the draft.

After several highlight-reel grabs his rookie season, genuine excitement grew that TeSlaa would have a breakout 2026 season.

Unfortunately, his training camp has been up and down, with multiple drops against the Bengals causing many to be concerned, given the elevated expectations placed on a player the team traded up for in the draft.

In the first two weeks of practice, TeSlaa has struggled to gain separation and has not been a major factor in both individual and team periods.

Prior to his highlight touchdown, TeSlaa's practice was described as being "invisible" by Detroit Football Network.

After practice, TeSlaa indicated he must quickly put aside a subpar performance in order to move forward and continue his development.

“You’ve got to flush it right away. The big thing for me is I can catch the football. There’s no doubt about that," said TeSlaa. "I think the biggest things for me is winning on the releases and running good routes and making sure I’m open. I feel like I did that well. So, it’s just a matter of finishing the play, which has never been a problem for me in my football career.”

Late in practice that took place in front of season-ticket members, quarterback Jared Goff called for TeSlaa to run a fade route and was able to shed Ennis Rakestraw. TeSlaa was able to rise over Ennis Raketraw for a touchdown grab.

“He’s been waiting for me to win on a release like that. So, just the fact that I was able to do that, stack the guy and he threw a perfect ball where I can go up and get it, things just shook out greatly," said TeSlaa. "It was nice to score on fourth down like that.”

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