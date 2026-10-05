Everything Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Said After Panthers Loss

Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said, following a Sunday Night Football loss to the Carolina Panthers.

If he felt like the team was going to pull out a win towards the end of the game?

"Yeah, I did. I thought we just needed that first score to cut it to one score. I had the drive before we scored on that I thought we would get it done on; we didn't. But just getting the ball with two minutes and a chance to win it is all we want, and we had the chance. Feels like we, I, let us down a little bit not scoring there at the end to win the game."

On if self-inflicted wounds have been a theme this season and how to work through those?

"Yeah, too many penalties, right? Too many pre-snap stuff. Starts with me, communication and the whole thing, just making sure guys are on the same page and being a little cleaner there. We had a couple holding calls or something, a couple post-snap penalties, those are going to happen, but the pre-snap stuff can't happen.

Iff the self-inflicted wounds are surprising?

"Yeah, maybe something I need to spend a little more time on."

On having a 2-2 record after the first four games

"Yeah, the whole season's ahead of us with 13 games left now, and I've done some good things. This one's going to sting certainly because we had our chances to win it. But yeah, whole season ahead of us and a lot of ball ahead of us and a lot of things to get right. I know one thing, we're going to stick together and stay insulated in our bubble and lean on each other and make it right."

On getting wide receivers Isaac TeSlaa and Jameson Williams involved in the deep ball and if that’s a positive takeaway from the game?

"Yeah, a couple of them. It was good to hit. There's probably a couple more we would like to have, but it's good to hit.

On if the run game inefficiency tonight and against Buffalo have any kind of commonality?

"No, other than it wasn't as efficient as we would like. I don't know. I would have to watch it to give you a better answer, but no, it wasn't great."

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