Detroit Lions Week 8 Inactives List: Will CB Play Against Vikings?

The Detroit Lions have officially released their list of players who will not suit up against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Detroit already ruled out safety Kerby Joseph, who was limited at practice all throughout his first week back in action.

Cornerback Roger McCreary is active this week, after being ruled as questionable on the injury designation report on Friday afternoon.

Among those ruled inactive in Week 8 include defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, safety Bishop Fitzgerald, offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin and tight end Jackson Meeks.

This week, the decision was made not to elevate any players from the practice squad.

Lions head man Dan Campbell expressed his thoughts about the Vikings in the lead up to the NFC North divisional contest.

"Minnesota, playing outstanding football. Kevin (O'Connell)'s doing a hell of a job. (Vikings defensive coordinator) Brian (Flores)'s doing a hell of a job. This thing, they play very complementary football. Everything is fueled by this defense," said Campbell. "That's the starting point. This defense is as good as it gets. They fly around the football. They're smart. I think eight out of these 11 starters for the most part are veteran guys, they're seven years or older and they've been in this system with Flores."

The Vikings have been adept at creating chaos for opposing offensive linemen. As a result, Flores is likely in line to be a head coach again soon.

"The versatility between (Linebacker Blake) Cashman and (Outside linebacker Andrew) Van Ginkel and (Safety Joshua) Metellus and (Safety) Harrison (Smith) and (Linebacker Eric) Wilson just allow them to do a lot. (Outside linebacker) Dallas Turner on the perimeter, (Defensive lineman Jalen) Redmond in the middle among others, they work well together," said Campbell. "And obviously the corner's outside there, (Byron) Murphy (Jr.) and (Isaiah) Rodgers and they roll those other ones. But they understand the system.

"They understand where they're going to exploit you at and then where you're trying to, 'Okay, this is where my outlet is.' They take that away too," Campbell added. "They exploit you and then take away your outlet. They're very good at it and they just create havoc and chaos. And inevitably what they want, and have done consistently, is they force you to make massive errors. It's one thing to get stops. They're forcing offenses, at the end of the day, it gets late. This is a tight game and it's just wave after wave."

Lions Week 8 Inactives List

DE Ahmed Hassanein

TE Jackson Meeks

OL Seth McLaughlin

DB Bishop Fitzgerald

DL Mekhi Wingo

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.