Lions Dan Jackson Hopes To Be 'Enforcer' After Missing Rookie Year

Detroit Lions safety Dan Jackson unfortunately lost out on his entire rookie season.

After appearing in the team's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame game, Jackson suffered an injury in a training camp practice that ended his season.

As a result, he missed out on a valuable opportunity to develop in his debut NFL campaign.

Head coach Dan Campbell complimented Jackson's approach during his talk with local reporters ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp. Even though he couldn't play, Jackson remained an active participant of the day-to-day process at the team facility and banked knowledge.

Now, he'll have the opportunity to make up for lost time during the ongoing spring workouts as well as training camp.

“He’s a pretty smart guy. He stayed in the playbook, he was able to do that. He was around, even after the injury he was in our building quite a bit," Campbell said. "Now, real live reps, those will be new to him in the NFL, he hasn’t got very much of that. But as far as the ins and outs and knowing what to do, I feel like he’s done that. It’s really just about playing now. He’s got to get reps, he’s got to get a full training camp, he’s got to get preseason games and see what he can do with it.”

Jackson has a gritty mentality that matches Detroit's culture. The team's seventh-round pick in 2025, he began his career at Georgia as a walk-on before working his way into a starting role. He faces a similar climb in his second NFL season as part of a safety room loaded with experience.

His counterparts in the room include players like Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, though both are currently rehabbing injuries. Additionally, Christian Izien, Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox all have a wealth of NFL experience.

For Jackson, being a part of that group offers the opportunity to draw on the experiences of others and learn from both successes and mistakes.

"It's a great room. It's really competitive," Jackson said. "Really, just learning from everybody's great plays and mistakes. That's what spring's all about. We try to learn from each other, and I feel very blessed to be in there, for sure."

The Georgia product spent his time on injured reserve going about the daily business of any other player, as he would participate in meetings and film reviews to analyze the team's scheme and adjustments.

"Even though I wasn't playing, I was trying to put myself in those situations at both safety spots," Jackson said. "I was getting the corrections every game and trying to go from there."

Now that he's healthy, Jackson has hopes of being an impact player. With the amount of veteran depth, it will be an uphill battle for him to carve out a role, but he has intriguing ability that could shine through with training camp and preseason opportunities.

Should he get those chances, he anticipates being able to use his strengths to make a strong impact.

"I love going after the ball," Jackson said. "I love coming down hill and trying to be an enforcer."