The Detroit Lions are looking to go from worst to first in 2026.

After finishing at the bottom of the NFC North, the Lions have high aspirations for the upcoming season. They still have plenty of talent that helped them win the division in each of the two previous season, and were intentional about addressing some of the holes on their roster.

Because the Lions finished in fourth place, their schedule is lighter than it was a year ago. They play crossover games that finished in last place in their own respective divisions a year ago, which gives them the opportunity to bounce back.

However, there are some games on their roster that will be revenge opportunity. Of the Lions' opponents, they will play four games against teams who earned victories against them last year. Ironically, those four games will be split between two divisional opponents who swept them.

Here are the Lions' two teams that they can get revenge on for defeating them in 2026, along with an additional opponent who defeated them in their most recent meeting during the 2024 season.

Buffalo Bills

The Lions lost to the Bills in 2024 in what was a barnburner at Ford Field. The game was played late in the year, with both teams carrying high playoff stakes into the matchup. It was a back-and-forth affair, with both offenses churning out points at a high level.

Ultimately, the Bills were able to hold off the Lions and win by a final of 48-42. That loss didn't doom the Lions, as it was one of only two the team had in the 2024 season. However, the Lions will now get the chance to exact revenge on them in 2026 in what is a huge early season game.

Detroit will travel to Buffalo in Week 2 for a Thursday Night Football matchup. This will be an important game for the Bills in particular, as it will be the first game in their new stadium.

There are few better ways to exact revenge on a team then beat them in this type of scenario, and the Lions will be looking to set the tone for their 2026 campaign by doing exactly that in Week 2.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings swept the Lions last year despite some struggles, and that sweep wound up being the difference between third and fourth place. Minnesota had some questionable quarterback play, and in large part they have high expectations for the upcoming year just like the Lions.

Detroit lost to Minnesota at home for the first time since 2021 coming out of their bye week, which set off a pattern of alternating wins and losses that prevented them from gaining additional momentum. Then, the Vikings finished off the sweep on Christmas and eliminated the Lions from the postseason as a result.

This should motivate the Lions plenty. They will play the Vikings in Week 8 at home, then at Minnesota in primetime in Week 15. These two games could carry big stakes for the Lions as they look to return to the top of the NFC North.

Green Bay Packers

Rounding out the list of possible revenge opportunities is a set of games against another divisional opponent who swept the Lions. Green Bay got the Lions in the season opener last year, then again at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

Though the Lions have had their share of struggles on Thanksgiving, they'll no doubt be motivated to take down a Packers team who has given them trouble throughout their history as division rivals. They'll get their first chance in Week 7, a game in which they'll be well rested coming off a bye.

Then, the Lions will conclude their regular season against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 18. This game could carry massive divisional implications, and could even be for the divisional crown. It wouldn't be a shock to see this game have major ramifications, and as a result it would be an awesome opportunity for Detroit to exact some payback for their losses last year.