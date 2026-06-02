Lions HOF RB Hopes Jahmyr Gibbs Breaks More of His Records

Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders knows greatness when he sees it.

In his 10 seasons with the Lions, Sanders was one of the best to ever play the position. He made the Pro Bowl every year, was a six-time All-Pro and surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in every season he played in.

Now, he is observing one of the top active players at the position following in his footsteps. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit's fourth-year running back, has taken the league by storm early in his career and is believed to be among the best in the league.

The two were interviewed together by longtime Detroit sports analyst Brad Galli during a recent event, and Sanders heaped high praise on Gibbs by stating that he hasn't seen a player like the Alabama product since he's been retired.

“I would say all the many years I’ve been retired, we haven’t had this type of player at running back. So it is a different experience for me going to the game," Sanders said. "I love Calvin Johnson, love Matthew Stafford, but having this type of baller in the backfield, it lights a spark in me. All my life, I’ve loved running backs. To have one, in the building, in Ford Field, in his prime, it is special.”

The two have some common history, as Gibbs broke the record for most touchdowns by a player before turning 25 last season. Coincidentally, that record was previously held by Sanders. Moving forward, the Hall of Famer hopes Gibbs continues to take aim at more of his records.

“It was awesome. I wasn’t surprised, he was on a heck of a pace. I’m hoping that there’s definitely more Barry Sanders records that’s gonna fall here soon. I think that’s the first of many.”

For Gibbs, that level of praise coming from a person like Sanders is extremely meaningful.

“It means a lot. I can’t really put it into words," Gibbs said. "Emotions are always high when I hear that.”

From Sanders' perspective, watching Gibbs calls to mind a number of greats he's watched throughout his time in football. Gibbs has the speed, the agility and the elusiveness that emulate many of the game's greats.

“I see so many great running backs that have played this game in him. Whether it’s like a Gale Sayers, that elusiveness, the suddenness of a Barry Sanders or Adrian Peterson," Sanders explained. "Just knowing how to deal with that guy on the other side of the ball, those great defensive players, he makes it look easy a lot of times. I see so many great running backs in him. He’s definitely been watching some running backs in his day.”

Gibbs understands the standard of greatness that many have tried to achive, and has focused on trying to uphold it with his process every day. He noted that he will sometimes watch highlights of Sanders and others he's a fan of such as Adrian Peterson, Lesean McCoy and Jamaal Charles before practice with hopes of implementing their style into his game.

When he was approaching Sanders' record last season, he was excited to chase it down and eventually surpass that mark.

“It’s amazing. Trying to live up to the standard, and honestly trying to be as great as possible, the best I can be," Gibbs said. "It was surreal because I didn’t know I was that close until Week 6, I wasn’t really paying attention. Then they kept mentioning it. I would have games with like three, zero, then three. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna get it.’ But it was surreal, everyone was happy for me.”

As the 2026 season begins, Gibbs has high expectations. He's the true top back in the room after David Montgomery was traded away, and could re-set the running back market with a contract extension that he's eligible for beginning this offseason.

Both Gibbs and Sanders share a love for the game, the city and playing the position. Now, Gibbs is hoping to one day be remembered the same way Sanders is after a phenomenal career.