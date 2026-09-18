Lions LB Jack Campbell Got Paid, Lost His Mojo: Can He Regain It Fast?

The entire Detroit Lions defense has only themselves to blame for an abysmal performance against the Buffalo Bills.

Linebacker Jack Campbell secured a lucrative contract extension that keeps him in Motown through the 2030 season.

Unfortunately, "Jack Campbell's" defense has been scrutinized for giving up far too many points, yards and explosive runs.

The former first-round pick was nearly brought to tears, following a disappointing 41-31 road loss to an AFC powerhouse.

The film will not be too kind to Detroit's defense, especially against the run.

"We played terrible. It starts with me and I feel like it's on me. I got to be better. I ain’t got no other thing to do than to look in the mirror and be better," said Campbell. "So, that’s really where it starts. It starts with us. But yeah, they did a good job.”

The Bills will able to run the football at will. Campbell was among the lowest PFF-graded Lions (28.8). His run defense grade in Week 2 was 43.8.

Detroit's defense struggled with limiting the Bills' rushing attack, allowing 203 total rushing yards. James Cook secured 135 yards on the ground, while Josh Allen secured 69 yards on the ground.

“Just hearing him talk, man, as an older guy in the room, I hate to see that for him," said Derrick Barnes. "Like I said, the work he puts into this is unbelievable. And to see him like that is, for me, it's like, all right, now I need to step my s**t up, lead the right way, help him out. I know how much pressure it is for him to be out there and a game like this happens. Jack is one of those guys that he loves to win.

"He loves ball, and he's going to do everything he can to make sure that happens, and I'm going to be right there with him, picking him up, supporting him. If me and him have to meet up a little bit more and try to get everything in order, (we will). I feel bad for him that he feels that way about himself.”

Bills come out 2 x 2 with both TEs condensed to the right. Neither of them run a route and the Lions blitz Rock Ya-Sin. How can someone be so open in the middle of the field? #OnePride pic.twitter.com/MctDypoYTX — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) September 18, 2026

The matchup against tight end Dalton Kincaid was a nightmare, exploiting Campbell's weakness with lateral agility.

Campbell had an ill-timed penalty that extended a Bills drive, allowing Allen to get out to a 21-0 lead.

He struggled with shedding blocks, and being taken out by a Dawson Knox edge block opened up a healthy lane for Cook, who scamped for a 35-yard explosive gain.

All night, Campbell was in a bind, trying to decipher if the Bills were in run or pass looks. The Bills offense deployed a significant amount of pre-snap motion and split-backs to utterly confuse Detroit's defense, slowing down the former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker.

Knowing his work ethic, Campbell cannot play much worse. Rest, improved schematic planning and not having to face one of the top offenses in the NFL will allow Campbell to regain some confidence over the next several weeks.

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