Lions S Kerby Joseph: Is 2026 Make or Break Year for No. 10 Ranked Player?

The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best safeties in Kerby Joseph.

However, injury concerns have made his future tough to project. Currently, reports indicate that there could be long-term effects of the knee injury that limited him to six games in 2025, and as a result there is some uncertainty clouding his future.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn't provide a clear timeline for when Joseph could return after he sat out the team's offseason workouts, and even admitted he was uncertain when it could be. This sets up a potential make-or-break year for the talented safety.

Time will tell what the 2026 season looks like for Joseph, but if he's able to return to form that would be a massive boost for the Lions' defense. Joseph has plenty to prove just two years separated from an All-Pro campaign, and as a result he comes in as the team's No. 10 most important player for the 2026 season.

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Why Joseph is so important

Joseph became the highest-paid safety in the league on the heels of his All-Pro 2024 season, where he led the league with nine interceptions. He has the ability to be a game-changer with the way he takes the ball away from opponents, and he did so at a high level to begin his career.

There's no doubt he is the secondary's best takeaway artist, and with the style of defense he plays the Lions benefit greatly from his presence in the defensive backfield. However, the injury concerns that he faces threaten the stability of his style of play.

Joseph tried to play through the ailment at the start of the season, but unfortunately was shut down after Week 6. His presence is very important, and as a result the Lions are hoping he's able to return to form.

Joseph's strengths and weaknesses

Joseph's superpower is his instincts, as those are what help him find takeaways. He has excellent range in the secondary, and routinely finds a way to get his hands on the ball. He was also successful in baiting quarterbacks to throw the ball his way.

Statistically, Joseph has had a phenomenal start to his career. He had four interceptions in each of his first two seasons, then burst onto the national scene with a league-best nine in his third campaign. This resulted in him landing a hefty contract extension the ensuing offseason.

Joseph struggled somewhat with open-field tackling to begin his career. However, his missed tackle rate dipped in his third season from 15 percent the previous year to 6.3 in 2024.

In 2025, Joseph's missed tackle rate was a career-high 26.1 percent. While his knee injury was clearly a factor in the struggles, the Lions are hoping that it was an exception and not an indication of what's to come in the future.

What happens if Joseph gets hurt?

The Lions are hoping that Joseph can get back to his typical form and erase the injury concerns, but there have been reports that his knee ailment could be chronic. Detroit has stocked up on safety depth this offseason, as both Joseph and Brian Branch are nursing injuries.

If Joseph is unable to return for the start of the season, or goes down at some point, the Lions have multiple options they could turn to. Among them are Chuck Clark and Christian Izien, who have been taking the bulk of the first-team defense reps in the absence of the starters.

Elsewhere, the Lions also have Thomas Harper, Avonte Maddox, Dan Jackson and Loren Strickland as potential options to compete for playing time.

Why we ranked Joseph here

Joseph's aptitude for creating takeaways is of great benefit to Kelvin Sheppard's defense, and as a result he carries a great deal of importance for the Lions. Detroit also has him entering the first year of a hefty four-year extension, so there's a need for him to produce to match the financials of his contract.

If Joseph can stay healthy, he has what it takes to be a difference-making force in Detroit's scheme. His ability to command the quarterback's eyes, as well as his range, can help the team generate takeaways to put the offense in good position.

However, with the uncertainty surrounding his injury status, there are plenty of questions surrounding his long-term future. If he can quiet those concerns and get back to form, it would be a huge win for the Lions.