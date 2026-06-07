Lions OC Drew Petzing Offers 'Best-Case Scenario' For WR Isaac TeSlaa

If the Detroit Lions are going to have success in 2026, the growth of the second-year players on the active roster is paramount.

Among the second-year players with elevated expectations this season is wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. General manager Brad Holmes invested multiple draft picks last year to trade up in the third round to land the former Arkansas Razorbacks standout.

His rookie season was about learning the system, plus building rapport with veteran quarterback Jared Goff and his teammates. He showed flashes of his vast skills with highlight-reel receptions, and even showcased a willingness to block for his teammates.

Entering 2026, TeSlaa is expected to be utilized more, especially given his size and catch radius. Holmes has been quite fond of the big-bodied "X" receiver since he arrived six years ago.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, at his last media session, was asked what the best-case scenario is this season for the talented wideout.

“I think the best-case scenario, and you talked about those highlight plays are going to show up. I think the consistency that he pushes for every day of just getting in and out of his brakes, of using his body and his size to his advantage," said Petzing. "Because it's certainly one of the things that separates him from a number of players in this league.

"And then just carving out any role you can. I think that's everybody's job is figure out what you do well, do to a really high level and then it's our job as coaches to make sure you are putting that position to go help us win.”

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Petzing's early impressions of wide receivers room

Detroit also features one of the top receiving rooms in the league. Led by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Petzing has a myriad of offensive weapons at his disposal.

Jameson Williams is also expected to continue his growth, solidifying his role as the team's No. 2 receiver.

“Yeah, it's a really strong unit. I think you've got a lot of different skillsets of guys that do different things well, especially at the top of that room. There's not much they don't do well, which is always a good problem to have," said Petzing. "And I think Saint being the vet, the leader in that room, the competition you feel on a daily basis and the way they go through their drills and the way they practice and the way they sit in the meeting room, I think is palpable, and I think it needs to be there to bring out the best in all of us.”

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