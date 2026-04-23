Lions NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade and Instant Grade

The Detroit Lions are set to be on the clock.

The NFL Draft officially begins at 8 p.m. Thursday with the first-round. Rounds two and three will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, and the fourth through the seventh and final round will begin at Noon on Saturday.

Over the course of the seven rounds, the Lions will have the opportunity to bolster the talent on their roster. They are coming off a disappointing 2025 season in which they finished 9-8 and in last place in the NFC North.

Because the team had won the division each of the previous two years, the 2025 campaign was one that fell well short of expectations for the team. However, general manager Brad Holmes and company will be looking to steady the ship with a strong performance in the Draft.

Entering the Draft, the Lions' most clear need is at the offensive tackle position. They elected to cut ties with Taylor Decker, who had been the team's starting left tackle for a decade, and will need to replace the stability and production that he provided.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has voiced confidence in the ability of All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell moving to the left side, so the team is not necessarily forced to pick specifically a left tackle.

Other needs the Lions currently have include the interior offensive line, defensive end and linebacker. The Lions have a total of nine picks at their disposal entering the Draft, but could add to or shorten that total depending on the moves Holmes makes.

Holmes is entering his fifth draft at the helm of the organization. His previous first-round picks include Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, Terrion Arnold and Tyleik Williams.

The Lions have employed a best player available strategy under Holmes, meaning the team has never made a pick solely on need but rather targeting the top option available. They are also very thorough in their approach, targeting players who they believe are both talented enough and fit their identity.

Follow along all throughout the 2026 NFL Draft for live updates on the Lions' picks and trades, along with instant grades for every pick.

Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft selections

Round 1, pick 17

Round 2, pick 50

Round 4, pick 118

Round 4, pick 128

Round 5, pick 157

Round 5, pick 181

Round 6, pick 205

Round 6, pick 213

Round 7, pick 222