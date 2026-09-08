Lions Popular Role Player Will Suit Up Against New Orleans Saints

The Detroit Lions are entering the 2026 NFL season a little light on wide receivers on the active roster.

After the initial roster cuts were made, many noticed the team only chose to keep four wideouts on the initial 53-man roster.

On Tuesday morning, before the team took the field for their first significant practice of the regular season, head coach Dan Campbell revealed what many expected.

Veteran Tom Kennedy, who is the longest tenured player on the roster, is expected to play at Ford Field in Week 1 against the New O

Campbell quipped that he unfortunately let out information that he should not have.

The talented wideout has been with the Lions since 2019, when he signed as an undrafted free agent. He has been mostly a practice squad player, but has had several opportunities to be elevated and to earn time on the active 53-man roster.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp was asked during training camp why he thinks the kick returner is not always also the punt returner, and if he thinks someone on the roster could play both positions.

“Well, I would say number one is on kick return, you have to have two players back there. So, it can't just be the punt returner anyway. So the punt returner may be a part of that, but he may not. I think it really just depends on the roster, the makeup, who you have," said Fipp. "I do know that if you were asking me preference, I would say I would like a bigger, stronger guy on kickoff return. And most of that's just durability. I mean, those guys take some shots and I would say there's a little bit more contact with those guys.

"It's a little bit more like a run play than it is ball out in space, that's a little bit more like a punt return. So, it's definitely difficult to find a guy who does both," Fipp added. "That being said, it also depends on the makeup of your roster. You might have a top wideout or one of your top wideouts you want to return punch, but you don't want him to return kickoffs. That could be part of that decision. So, a lot that goes into it.”

Kennedy is also among the candidates who could return kicks in the opener, after the team made the decision to cut wideout Greg Dortch.

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