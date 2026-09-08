Detroit Lions 'Lunch Pail Guy' May Be Perfect Hutchinson Complement

The Detroit Lions have been pleased with veteran defensive end D.J. Wonnum.

For the past several seasons, one of the primary questions that has remained unanswered has been who will be able to suceed playing opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

General manager Brad Holmes was able to revamp the defensive ends room this offseason, including adding the former Carolina Panthers defender.

Last season, Detroit's ability to limit opponents on the ground contributed to subpar defensive rankings.

Wonnum is stout against the run and has pass-rush abilities, which made him an ideal candidate to add to Detroit's defense for the upcoming 2026 season.

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Head coach Dan Campbell praised Wonnum for his efforts throughout the summer, when speaking to reporters earlier this week.

“Well, D.J.'s now the one, I'm glad we have got D.J. here. I don't mean this in a bad way. I mean this in a very good way. It's been kind of a quiet, just steady training camp for him," said Campbell. "I think he's come in and just done his job. I think he's done it. He's been very consistent in what we've asked him to do. There's nothing flashy about it, but man, he's a crafty, sneaky, smart veteran football player that understands how to play the run, understands how to, he’s got some slipperiness as a rusher."

The Lions believe the 6'5, 258-pound defender is crafty and should be a solid complement to Hutchinson.

"I think he's going to complement (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch very well on the other side. So, I think he's exactly what I expected to get here to this point. And I love that, man," said Campbell. "My first taste was what we saw in Minnesota and those times that he would come in and he was a rotational player, played special teams.

"But, I just remember when he came in, man, he was one of those guys. Man, he's a lunch pail guy that's going to give everything he's got, and he plays a smart brand of football and I love that about him.”

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